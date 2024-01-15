Wellness > Mental Health

Hearing Birds Sing Can Be Good For Your Health

Listening has many upsides

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 15, 2024 8:12 pm
Bird landing
Will therapy birds be the new therapy dogs? Stay tuned.
Patrice Bouchard/Unsplash

At a time when more people are spending more time indoors, it can be head-spinning to consider the health benefits of simply going outside. That can involve forest bathing or getting a certain number of steps in — but there are other benefits to being outdoors, or even having the outdoors in earshot, that are a little more passive in nature. Like, say, listening to birds as they sing.

There’s a certain charm to that, but there’s also a growing body of work suggesting that hearing birds sing can have health benefits. Last year, The Washington Post‘s Richard Sima pointed to two recent studies that pointed to the health benefits of birdsong. More specifically, the studies revealed and clarified the ways in which hearing birds singing bolstered the mental health of the listeners — in some cases, reducing levels of paranoia and anxiety.

There are technological ramifications to these findings as well. Last month, a Euronews story focused on AI technology that could filter out some background noises but not others — meaning that someone jogging in a park could listen to their favorite podcast while also letting in the sound of whatever birds happen to be in the area.

More recently, The Washington Post‘s Cathy Free chronicled a former pay phone in Takoma Park, Maryland that’s been transformed into a way for passers-by to hear the sounds of several of the area’s avian residents.

Why Cursing Is Actually Beneficial for Your Mental Health
Why Cursing Is Actually Beneficial for Your Mental Health
 Holy sh*t this is good news

David Schulman, the musician behind the phone, told the Post, “Once I put the phone out there, it just took off.” Given the benefits that can come from listening to birds sing their songs, it’s not hard to see (or hear) what the appeal might be.

More Like This

A taxidermy bird. Specimens like this are now being used in drones to track real birds.
The Latest Innovation in Drone Technology: Taxidermy Birds
Wooden figurines facing an empty old-school television.
Could “News Sobriety” Save Your Mental Health?
Sparrow
The Pandemic Caused Birds to Change Their Songs
A chalkboard drawing of the internal organs.
If Your Mental Health’s Suffering, Try Cleaning Up Your Gut

Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Welsh whisky
What Does It Take to Make a Welsh Single Malt?
US actor Jeremy Allen White arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
And We’re Live: The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards
Sagamore Spirit bottles
Sagamore Spirit's New Contest Offers an Inside Look at Their Distillery
Ear
Can a New App Bring Relief to People Living With Tinnitus?
Pacific Ocean
Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too
Beer cans
Moving a Brewery Is More Challenging Than You Might Think

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Bird landing

Hearing Birds Sing Can Be Good For Your Health

Ear

Can a New App Bring Relief to People Living With Tinnitus?

An adult in a camo winter jacket sledding down a hill.

How to Go Sledding as an Adult, According to a Skateboarder

Jordan Ferrone sitting in a freezing ice bath. He's done a cold plunge every day for over 365 days.

The Goal: 100 Ice Baths Over 100 Days. A Year Later, He’s Still Going.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Arc’teryx Jackets, Sonos Turntables and CES Drops

JH Han, CEO of Samsung Electronics speaks at the Samsung press conference on January 8, 2024 at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Best and Worst of AI at CES

Two figures walking across a wintry landscape, with a pink-blue sky in the background. We look at how many minutes you should spend outside during the winter.

How Many Minutes Per Day Should You Spend Outside During Winter?

a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men