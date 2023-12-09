Wellness > Longevity

Agencies in US and UK Approve First CRISPR Treatment

It's a landmark moment for technology and health

CRISPR image
CRISPR technology just reached a major milestone.
Getty Images
December 9, 2023 8:21 pm
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

The worlds of medicine and technology became even more closely entwined this week, with health regulators in both the U.S. approving CRISPR technology in a medical context for the first time. The two treatments, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, are designed to treat sickle cell disease for patients beginning at the age of 12. This follows a similar decision from the U.K.’s Medical Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which approved Casgevy last month to treat both sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.

CRISPR technology has reached a number of milestones in recent years, including Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna receiving the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work developing the technology.

In announcing the agency’s approval, Nicole Verdun of the FDA’s Office of Therapeutic Products addressed precisely why this was such a milestone. “Gene therapy holds the promise of delivering more targeted and effective treatments, especially for individuals with rare diseases where the current treatment options are limited,” Dr. Verdun said in a statement.

Writing at Live Science, Emily Cooke explained in more detail just what this gene therapy does. The process causes patients’ bodies to continue producing fetal hemoglobin as opposed to the version of hemoglobin found in adults, which is at the root of both sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.

This Tomato Is the First CRISPR-Edited Food to Go on Sale
This Tomato Is the First CRISPR-Edited Food to Go on Sale
 They’re just hitting Japan now, but expect more gene-edited food to follow

While the process could have significant benefits for people affected by these conditions, the treatment also includes a long recovery period. Live Science’s reporting noted the MHRA’s finding that patients might require “at least a month in a hospital facility” to adjust to the changes in their bodies. These regulatory approvals are a big step forward — but they’re only one part of a longer recovery process.

More Like This

Jennifer Doudna
CRISPR Co-Inventor Calls for Increased Regulation of Gene Altering
CRISPR china embryos
China’s Gene-Edited CRISPR Twins Might Have Enhanced Brains
Josiah Zayner
Biohacker Regrets Publicly Injecting Himself With CRISPR
Crispr
Crispr Classic Needs An Upgrade, Get Ready for Gene Editing 2.0

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract
YouTube
Former Olympian Vows to Fly Again After Prison Sentence for Crashing Plane
Masha Gessen in 2022
Russian Government Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Critic Masha Gessen
Bill Maher in December 2023
Tonight’s “Real Time” Included a Discussion of Campus Speech — and a Dig at the Jets
Soho House NY
Soho House Has Good News and Bad News for People Concerned About Crowding
1968 Dodge Charger
Christmas-Themed Dodge Commercial Has an Easter Egg for Charger Enthusiasts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

CRISPR image

Agencies in US and UK Approve First CRISPR Treatment

Runners on a quiet road in the Japanese Alps, running past shop keepers.

What It’s Like to Run the Nakasendō, Japan’s Ancient Postal Route

The Hottest Sexual Wellness Items From Lovehoney to Gift This Season

The Hottest Sexual Wellness Items From Lovehoney to Gift This Season

A row of glass water bottles.

The Case for Swanky Water

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

a model in a pair of brown derbies

The Best Derbies Deliver Brit-Pop Vibes

Emma Stone in P"oor Things"

Emma Stone Is Extraordinary in “Poor Things”

PJ Bernstein's Lucky Latke sandwich

The Lucky Latke Sandwich Is a Perfect Handheld Hanukkah Meal