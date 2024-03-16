Culture > Internet

Age Verification Laws Prompt Pornhub to Exit Texas

It's one front in a much larger discussion

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 16, 2024 8:16 pm
Laptop with Pornhub on it
A group of websites is making their exit from the Lone Star State.
Adrien Fillon/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There’s a growing series of laws in the United States and overseas that seek to restrict access to certain websites based on the user’s age. A 2023 New York Times headline dubbed this “A Driver’s License for the Internet” — even as the story noted the logistical and legislative challenges of implementing such a system. There’s also a political dimension to this — and the most recent manifestation of that has been Pornhub’s parent company Aylo blocking access to its properties in Texas.

As 404 Media’s Samantha Cole reported, the conflict between Aylo and Texas’s state government went beyond the existence of age verification laws. At issue was a Texas law, HB 1181, which would have also required sites displaying pornography to feature a large warning message stating that porn is “potentially biologically addictive, is proven to harm human brain development, desensitizes brain reward circuits, increases conditioned responses and weakens brain function.”

As the Houston Chronicle reported, the law went into effect on September 1, 2023.

Texas-based visitors to Pornhub will find, in place of the site, a message detailing the company’s objections to Texas’s law. “While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, providing identification every time you want to visit an adult platform is not an effective solution for protecting users online, and in fact, will put minors and your privacy at risk,” the statement reads in part.

Texas isn’t the only state where Pornhub has gone dark. As Cole writes at 404, it is the eighth state overall where the company has removed access rather than implementing an age verification system.

The Biggest Takeaway From Netflix’s Pornhub Documentary? Pay for Your Porn.
The Biggest Takeaway From Netflix’s Pornhub Documentary? Pay for Your Porn.
 Sure, free porn is nice, but paying ensures that it’s ethical, consensual and safe

Laws governing age verification are becoming a hot topic in the nation’s political discourse for reasons far beyond access to adult content. A statement published by the Electronic Frontier Foundation last year opened with a blunt declaration: “Age verification systems are surveillance systems.” And while the debate over Texans’ access to online porn is unlikely to stop, it’s also a thread in a much larger discussion.

More Like This

Pornhub's Classic Nudes initiative is bringing porn to the museum. Photo shows artist and porn legend Cicciolina standing in a clam shell in a parody of "the Birth of Venus"
Pornhub’s “Classic Nudes” Is Making Art Museums Sexy
Hilton hotel
Texas Lawsuit Targets Hilton Over Use of Resort Fees
Pornhub logo
Was One Man Responsible for Pornhub Removing Millions of Videos?
The Texas flag and the American flag hang in the rafters. The NAACP recently called on athletes to avoid Texas in free agency over recent state laws
NAACP Calls on Athletes to Avoid Texas in Free Agency Over Recent State Laws

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Laptop with Pornhub on it

Age Verification Laws Prompt Pornhub to Exit Texas

Bowler Pete Weber competes at a PBA tournament. We caught up with the pro bowler 12 years after his viral "Who do you think you are? I am!" celebration.

Pete Weber: The Once and Future Bad Boy of Bowling

TikTok logo

The Debate Over Banning TikTok Is Getting Even More Complicated

Filing cabinets

Turns Out the Internet Isn't Great at Preserving Scientific Research

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.