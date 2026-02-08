North Brooklyn Gets a Private Club for “Career Creators”

The Lighthouse’s website describes its two locations thus far as places “to enable and empower career creators and creative professionals.” Its first campus is situated in southern California — Venice, to be precise. Now, its second location has opened its doors, and it’s in a structure that will likely be familiar to at least some of its prospective clientele: the Greenpoint, Brooklyn offices that Kickstarter once called home.



The building in question went on the market in 2023; as Curbed’s Adriane Quinlan reports, the offices have been somewhat renovated. Speaking as someone who attended a few events in the space during Kickstarter’s time there, the photos accompanying said article don’t suggest a complete revamp of the space under its new tenants. (Cue the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” adage right about here.)



In late 2023, Quinlan reported about the purchase of the site by the Whalar Group, the Lighthouse’s parent company. The article also covered the space’s new owners’ plans to open three locations total. That would be Venice, Brooklyn and London — the company’s Instagram profile states that the last of these will be the next to open.

Individual memberships are $5,750 per year; teams of between four and eight people have a slightly lower annual rate of $5,000 per person. There’s also a monthly rate for offices within the space, including 24-hour access. Will the Lighthouse’s Brooklyn location find takers for what Quinlan described as “a sort of Hype House–factory hybrid”? Applicants will still need to have their memberships approved by a council involving a number of internet personalities and creative types, including Eddie Huang and Evan Shapiro.

