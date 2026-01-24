Leisure > Travel > Hotels

IHG Has an Ambitious Resort Planned for Utah

Six Senses Camp Korongo has an opening slated for 2029

Campsite with a desert view
A rendering of Six Senses Camp Korongo.
When it comes to hospitality, as in so many things, location matters. If you’re planning a new hotel, resort or residential space, being close to a national park is certainly a plus. Even more of a plus, however, is being close to multiple national parks — which is a box that a space set to open in 2029 certainly checks. That, at least, is one of the selling points of Six Senses Camp Korongou, slated to open later this decade, though it’s far from the only one.

Six Senses Camp Korongou will include both a resort and a residential component, and will encompass 480 acres in the southern half of Utah. As mentioned earlier, visitors will be able to see four national parks from Six Senses: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon and Zion. The complex will encompass 12 residences and 41 pavilions.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is teaming up with Canyon Global Partners on this new venture. The latter’s founder, Homi Vazifdar, struck an optimistic note when describing the project. “Southern Utah’s combination of spectacular topography, recreational opportunity and tranquility are a perfect match for Six Senses, whose distinct take on hospitality is rooted in wellness and sustainability,” Vazifdar said in a statement.

Moab, Utah Is Applying for Dark Sky Certification
 This could benefit both Moab itself and the surrounding region

IHG’s announcement of Six Senses suggests that the space will offer multiple opportunities for travelers looking to explore the region’s landscape and history, while an on-site spa will also be available for relaxation. The architect on the project is the South African firm Luxury Frontiers, whose resume includes outdoors-centric projects all over Africa and the Americas.

Tobias Carroll

