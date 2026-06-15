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The Knicks Are NBA Champs. Here’s the Best Gear to Celebrate the Historic Win.

Including the official shirts the team wore in the locker room, Wu-Tang Clan tie-ins and even a riff on Taylor Swift's Game 4 tee

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
June 15, 2026 1:01 pm EDT
A collage of New York Knicks championship gear.
Knicks in 5.
Courtesy of brands

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On Saturday, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in yet another Finals comeback game, securing the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years.

The end of a long, long title drought was cause for an all-night celebration in New York City, where the city was ablaze with cheers, car horns, FDNY trucks playing “New York, New York” and…actual fire. (I watched a man get out of his car and parade around the street with a flamethrower in hand. It was electric.)

While New Yorkers will always remember where they were on June 13 when the Knicks made history, it’s nice to have something tangible to commemorate the moment (and boast about to other fanbases). Luckily for fans, there’s no shortage of Knicks championship merch to show off your New York pride, from a collab with the Wu-Tang Clan to the official shirts the team wore during their locker room celebration.

Nike

Party like the pros with Nike’s collection of official championship merch.

New York Knicks Nike Men’s Basketball T-Shirt
New York Knicks Nike Men’s Basketball T-Shirt
Buy Here : $40
New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions Nike NBA Locker Room T-Shirt
New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions Nike NBA Locker Room T-Shirt
Buy Here : $32

’47

Starting as a souvenir shop on a vacant lot next to Fenway Park 75 years ago, ’47 has become one of the most recognizable cap brands on the market, offering five different hat silhouettes as well as apparel. The ’47 Clean Up is their most popular style — a 100% cotton cap with a relaxed, unstructured fit and curved visor; shop the New York Knicks championship iteration below, or pick up the brand’s take on the viral “Stevie Knicks” tee worn by Taylor Swift in Game 4.

New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions ’47 Franklin Tee
New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions ’47 Franklin Tee
Buy Here : $42
New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions ’47 Clean Up
New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions ’47 Clean Up
Buy Here : $38

Mitchell & Ness

The Mitchell & Ness label made its debut in 1933 when it began making uniforms for the Philadelphia Eagles and, a few years later, started outfitting professional baseball teams. Today, if you want high-end sports gear, Mitchell & Ness is the place to shop. The brand has a collection of Knicks championship merch, including an homage to the iconic Anthora coffee cup.

Mitchell & Ness New York Knicks Black Three-Time NBA Finals Champions Script Pro Snapback Hat
Mitchell & Ness New York Knicks Black Three-Time NBA Finals Champions Script Pro Snapback Hat
Buy Here : $44
Mitchell & Ness New York Knicks Cream 2026 NBA Finals Champions Coffee Cup T-Shirt
Mitchell & Ness New York Knicks Cream 2026 NBA Finals Champions Coffee Cup T-Shirt
Buy Here : $50

Fanatics

A “New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions” tee not cutting it for you? Pick up one of Fanatics’ more playful designs instead.

Fanatics Josh Hart & Jalen Brunson New York Knicks 2026 NBA Finals Champions Jam T-Shirt
Fanatics Josh Hart & Jalen Brunson New York Knicks 2026 NBA Finals Champions Jam T-Shirt
Buy Here : $40
Fanatics New York Knicks x Seinfeld Summer of the Knicks T-Shirt
Fanatics New York Knicks x Seinfeld Summer of the Knicks T-Shirt
Buy Here : $42

Siegelman Stable

The contemporary luxury sportswear and streetwear brand offers a collection of refined, fashion-forward Knicks gear, if that’s more your speed.

Siegelman Stable 2026 Champions Hat
Siegelman Stable 2026 Champions Hat
Buy Here : $88
New York Knicks x Siegelman Stable Hoodie
New York Knicks x Siegelman Stable Hoodie
Buy Here : $230

Wu-Tang Clan

Of course the iconic New York City hip-hop collective — and Game 4 halftime performers — need their own Knicks tees. You need ’em, too.

NYC Wu Game Tee
NYC Wu Game Tee
Buy Here : $50
Wu-Tang Clan NYC Takeover Tee
Wu-Tang Clan NYC Takeover Tee
Buy Here : $50

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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