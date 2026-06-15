The Knicks Are NBA Champs. Here’s the Best Gear to Celebrate the Historic Win.

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On Saturday, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in yet another Finals comeback game, securing the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years.

The end of a long, long title drought was cause for an all-night celebration in New York City, where the city was ablaze with cheers, car horns, FDNY trucks playing “New York, New York” and…actual fire. (I watched a man get out of his car and parade around the street with a flamethrower in hand. It was electric.)

While New Yorkers will always remember where they were on June 13 when the Knicks made history, it’s nice to have something tangible to commemorate the moment (and boast about to other fanbases). Luckily for fans, there’s no shortage of Knicks championship merch to show off your New York pride, from a collab with the Wu-Tang Clan to the official shirts the team wore during their locker room celebration.

Party like the pros with Nike’s collection of official championship merch.

Starting as a souvenir shop on a vacant lot next to Fenway Park 75 years ago, ’47 has become one of the most recognizable cap brands on the market, offering five different hat silhouettes as well as apparel. The ’47 Clean Up is their most popular style — a 100% cotton cap with a relaxed, unstructured fit and curved visor; shop the New York Knicks championship iteration below, or pick up the brand’s take on the viral “Stevie Knicks” tee worn by Taylor Swift in Game 4.

The Mitchell & Ness label made its debut in 1933 when it began making uniforms for the Philadelphia Eagles and, a few years later, started outfitting professional baseball teams. Today, if you want high-end sports gear, Mitchell & Ness is the place to shop. The brand has a collection of Knicks championship merch, including an homage to the iconic Anthora coffee cup.

A “New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions” tee not cutting it for you? Pick up one of Fanatics’ more playful designs instead.

The contemporary luxury sportswear and streetwear brand offers a collection of refined, fashion-forward Knicks gear, if that’s more your speed.

Of course the iconic New York City hip-hop collective — and Game 4 halftime performers — need their own Knicks tees. You need ’em, too.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »