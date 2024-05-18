Leisure > Food

New York City Just Got Its First Pizza Box Recycling Container

It's in Central Park, and more could be on the way

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 18, 2024 6:04 pm
pizza boxes
Traditional garbage cans don't mesh well with pizza boxes.
Horst Galuschka/picture alliance via Getty Images

If you enjoy pizza — which most people do, because it is delicious — you’ve probably encountered the challenge of dealing with old pizza boxes. On one hand, they’re made of cardboard. On the other hand, they’re also a lot larger than most types of recyclable paper — and they may have grease stains on them as well, further complicating matters. There’s a separate issue when it comes to municipal trash and recycling collection — namely, what happens when empty pizza boxes take up all the space in sidewalk trash receptacles?

Some municipal governments have addressed the issue head-on by implementing dedicated recycling containers for used pizza boxes. Covington, Kentucky took that step in 2021 — and now, New York City is joining them. Or at least, part of NYC is doing so.

As Christina Morales reported for The New York Times, the Central Park Conservancy recently unveiled a new type of container to compliment their dedicated garbage and recycling containers. This one is square in shape and is designed to hold pizza boxes. Turns out a lot of people bring pizzas into the park for picnics, and the boxes can leave other trash cans overfilled — hence this new measure.

Just how many pizzas are consumed on an average day in Central Park? According to what the Conservancy told the Times, one region near the Metropolitan Museum of Art can accumulate 100 empty boxes on a given picnic-friendly day.

VinFast Has a Recycling Destination in Mind for Old EV Batteries
VinFast Has a Recycling Destination in Mind for Old EV Batteries
 Can EV tech also bolster renewable energy?

For now, the Central Park Conservancy is checking the existing container several times per day; once Labor Day arrives, it will make a decision on whether to expand the program. If it results in less trash scattered on the ground and more paper that can ultimately be recycled, it may be money well spent.

More Like This

Used batteries
Recycling Batteries Can Have an Environmental Paradox
Recycled plastic bottles
Artificial Intelligence Could Make Recycling More Efficient
Discarded phones
Apple Sues Former Recycling Partner Over Alleged Reselling
A "sea" of single-use plastics.
It’s High Time We Acknowledged That Plastic Recycling Is a Myth

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Discusses Dirty Secret of NHL Playoffs
A canoe facing down the Mississippi River. If you're looking for a bucket list adventure, you should consider paddling the great river.
The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight
John Mulaney on set for "Everybody's in L.A." His style was no accident: his wardrobe referenced the days of Johnny Carson and David Letterman in L.A.
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
Caitlin Clark of the Fever reacts after being called for a foul.
Caitlin Clark Double-Doubles With TOs in Messy WNBA Debut
The lineup for Stateside's Surfside canned cocktails
The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer
An original illustration detailing how to escape a bear. We spoke with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant to get her expert advice.
How to Escape a Bear

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Ford EV fast charging

Ford Is Reckoning With EVs' Affordability Issues

pizza boxes

New York City Just Got Its First Pizza Box Recycling Container

Orpheus Island

Chris Hemsworth Celebrated His Birthday at This Private Island Resort

Vietnam

How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in North and Central Vietnam

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco