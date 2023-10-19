Leisure > Food

Don’t Miss Graza’s Only Sale of the Year

The brand's squeeze-bottle EVOOS are 20% off

Our favorite EVOOs are on sale.
Our favorite EVOOs are on sale.
Graza
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 19, 2023 10:19 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s undeniable: We’re living through an olive oil boom. We’ve lost count of how many EVOO brands have cropped up in recent years. Our social feeds are littered with aesthetically pleasing bottles from modern brands, while the grocery store olive oil aisle has become dizzying. Now with a glut of young, hip olive oils on shelves next to well-established bottles that have been kitchen staples for decades, how can you possibly decide which bottle is right for you?

We say cut through all the greasy hoopla and go with Graza.

We’re big fans of the brand, which is somewhat of a newbie in the olive oil space. Since its launch in January 2022, however, Graza’s dark green squeeze bottles have become a favorite among influencers, chefs and food writers. Why is that? Well, for one, the brand keeps it simple, with only two products available for purchase: an olive oil for cooking (Sizzle) and an olive oil for drizzling on salads, pasta and more (Drizzle), both of which are quite affordable (a set retails for just $35). Both offerings are made from 100 percent single-varietal Picual olives sourced from Spain, which make for two unique flavor profiles. But most importantly, Graza’s claim to fame really is its squeeze bottle design. Portion control is significantly easier, and the easy-pour spouts mean no more greasy fingers.

While we’d recommend trying Graza out for yourself any day of the year, we’d especially encourage you to pick up a set of the brand’s best-selling olive oils now because they’re currently on sale — a once-a-year opportunity.

In honor of impending holiday get-togethers, Graza is throwing its biggest (and only) sale of the year. You can take just over 20% off sitewide with code FRIENDSGIVING2, meaning you can cop the Graza Gift Set for just $32.86 — whether that be for yourself or the foodie/chef/olive oil-obsessed in your life.

Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Buy Here : $37$33
Graza Sizzle
Graza Sizzle
Graza : $16$13
Graza Drizzle
Graza Drizzle
Graza : $21$16

More Like This

a lineup of olive oils on a grey background with olive branch illustrations
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Three Blenders on an abstract blue and red background
The Best Blenders for Every Type of Kitchen
Red, rose and white wine top view in sunlight. Assorted wine in glass. Dark shadows
The 13 Best Wine Glasses in 2023, According to Experts
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Leisure > Food

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

The Best Hands-Free Couple’s Vibe Is 20% Off
The Best Hands-Free Couple’s Vibe Is 20% Off

$140$112

The Best Budget Vacuums Just Got Cheaper
The Best Budget Vacuums Just Got Cheaper

From Our Partner

L.L. Bean Slippers
Save 22% on Lululemon’s Hybrid Pull-On Pants

$128$100

Charles Tyrwhitt
Save $50 on Charles Tyrwhitt Merino Knitwear

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

A few examples of cocktail smoking kits

The 9 Best Cocktail Smokers

Our favorite EVOOs are on sale.

Don’t Miss Graza’s Only Sale of the Year

Pepper harvest

Now It's Official: Pepper X Is the World's Hottest Pepper

The Prime Wagyu Bleu Cheese Burger from Napa Kitchen and Wine in Virginia. Here's the full recipe for the burger.

This Decadent Burger Recipe Calls for Blue Cheese-Stuffed Patties

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

A local's guide to Dallas

You Are Here: Dallas

a collage of gifts for stylish men on a blue background

The 30 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself

A pack of elite runners at the front of the New York Marathon. Want to run faster? Try using heart rate zones.

The Smarter (and Easier) Way for Runners to Get Faster

The Art Thief

Inside the Hunt for the World’s Most Prolific Art Thief