Don’t Miss Graza’s Only Sale of the Year

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s undeniable: We’re living through an olive oil boom. We’ve lost count of how many EVOO brands have cropped up in recent years. Our social feeds are littered with aesthetically pleasing bottles from modern brands, while the grocery store olive oil aisle has become dizzying. Now with a glut of young, hip olive oils on shelves next to well-established bottles that have been kitchen staples for decades, how can you possibly decide which bottle is right for you?

We say cut through all the greasy hoopla and go with Graza.

We’re big fans of the brand, which is somewhat of a newbie in the olive oil space. Since its launch in January 2022, however, Graza’s dark green squeeze bottles have become a favorite among influencers, chefs and food writers. Why is that? Well, for one, the brand keeps it simple, with only two products available for purchase: an olive oil for cooking (Sizzle) and an olive oil for drizzling on salads, pasta and more (Drizzle), both of which are quite affordable (a set retails for just $35). Both offerings are made from 100 percent single-varietal Picual olives sourced from Spain, which make for two unique flavor profiles. But most importantly, Graza’s claim to fame really is its squeeze bottle design. Portion control is significantly easier, and the easy-pour spouts mean no more greasy fingers.

While we’d recommend trying Graza out for yourself any day of the year, we’d especially encourage you to pick up a set of the brand’s best-selling olive oils now because they’re currently on sale — a once-a-year opportunity.

In honor of impending holiday get-togethers, Graza is throwing its biggest (and only) sale of the year. You can take just over 20% off sitewide with code FRIENDSGIVING2, meaning you can cop the Graza Gift Set for just $32.86 — whether that be for yourself or the foodie/chef/olive oil-obsessed in your life.