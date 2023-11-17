Here’s Where to Get Your Thanksgiving Dinner in DC

The November food holiday is sooner than you think, so it’s time to start thinking about from where your dinner will originate. But you don’t need to cook to properly celebrate Thanksgiving, and you don’t need to go to a restaurant if you don’t want to cook. Because you’re in a world class food city and your time is valuable, a Thanksgiving dinner made by a high-end restaurant and enjoyed at home may be the best way to celebrate the holiday. We’ve rounded up eight of the best options for where to get Thanksgiving dinner in DC. Four are traditional options, four are not exactly traditional options, and all easier than cooking yourself.

Traditional Dinners

West End

If you’re dining with a large group, definitely consider Blue Duck Tavern. The restaurant’s take-it-home $550 Thanksgiving package is centered around a 12- to 14-pound free-range turkey from Green Circle Farm, but there’s also two house baked loaves of bread and six traditional sides: ciabatta-chestnut stuffing, roasted green bean and mushroom casserole, butter whipped potatoes, maple glazed yams with black walnut crumble, cranberry-cherry relish, and gravy. The Thanksgiving package also includes apple and pumpkin pies. The food should serve between six to eight people, but if you’re not sure you have enough, you can add a cheese and charcuterie board.

1201 24th St NW (map)

Centrolina’s Thanksgiving Centrolina

Chinatown

Centrolina’s á la carte meal is based around five-time James Beard nominee Chef Amy Brandwein’s family recipes. You’ll get antipasti platters, chicken and turkey served whole, and sides like spiced cranberry jam, rosemary sage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potato parmigiana and more. Dessert highlights include apple crumble pie, pumpkin pie and chocolate ricotta tart. If you’re not sure what wine is best with this meal, they’re also offering pairings available for purchase.

974 Palmer Alley NW (map)

Downtown and Georgetown

Yet another option from an acclaimed chef, CMB at Home is from Michelin-starred Matt Baker. His Thanksgiving options include meals for groups as large as 12 ($545) and as intimate as one ($48). There’s also wine pairings and desserts from chef Aisha Momaney. This one is available for pickup and delivery.

Pickup at Micheles 1201 K St NW (map) and Baker’s Daughter 1065 Wisconsin Ave NW (map)

Adams Morgan

The 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand BBQ joint may be best for the group that cares more about the sides than the turkey. Yes, there is smoked turkey (which is fantastic) in both Thanksgiving packages ($185 to $295), but the only-available-in-the-Fedsgiving-Feast sides are what helps set it apart. I may order for the Texas toast stuffing alone.

1654 Columbia Road NW (map)

Not Exactly Traditional Dinners

Clarendon

How about a Balkan-inspired Thanksgiving? For the couple who wants a mix of traditions, this quite reasonably priced option ($79) includes slight variations on American classics like roasted turkey with garlic butter, rosemary gravy and cranberry chutney and Balkin-inspired raspberry cake.

2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA (map)

Enjoy Peking duck with sauce, lotus buns and dry pot spicy potatoes in Chang Chang’s Thanksgiving dinner special Melissa Hom

Dupont Circle

Why eat turkey when you could have Peking duck? Unrelated, I find it difficult to envision how much food will feed how many people. The good folks at Chang Chang know this. “The Chef Peter Chang Thanksgiving Package feeds four as a complete meal, or eight to 10 as appetizers and side dishes.” This is helpful! Whether you’re going for a classic sit-down meal or a relaxed cocktail party atmosphere, you and your guests will enjoy Peking duck with sauce and 10 lotus buns, dry pot spicy potatoes, green beans with ya cai and dry-fried shiitake mushrooms and eggplant for $148. If you just want the duck, you can also order the bird a la carte.

1200 19th St NW ste 110 (map)

Navy Yard

This Puerto Rican holiday meal from chef Joancarlo Parkhurst ($225) feeds six and features slow-roasted pernil, pasteles de yucca, arroz con gandules, cranberry guava relish and flan. It will be available from November 20 through Three Kings Day on January 6. Try it this Thanksgiving and maybe consider going back for Christmas Eve.

1300 4th St SE (map)

Make your Thanksgiving a sushi party. Nobu

West End

If you want a turkey-less Thanksgiving, your best bet may be this well known sushi restaurant. There are two Thanksgiving options for two: the Classic ($290) includes edamame, yellowtail jalapeño, salmon karashi su miso, sashimi salad, black cod miso, chicken anticucho, assorted rolls and nigiri; and the Luxe ($350) includes edamame and shishito, albacore crispy onion, tai tiradito, spinach salad with shrimp, Chilean sea bass wasabi miso, tenderloin anticucho, assorted rolls and nigiri. Tuna and lobster box add-ons and large format cocktails are available too. Who says Thanksgiving can’t be a sushi party?

2525 M St NW (map)