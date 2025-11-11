Leisure > Food

A French Dinner Party Style Gains Ground in the US

It isn't hard to see the appeal of the apéro dînatoire

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 11, 2025 10:11 am EST
Plate of appetizers
When is a dinner party not a dinner party?
Getty Images

Is there a platonic ideal for a medium-sized gathering of people? The cocktail hour has plenty to recommend it, including a lack of fixed seating and the ability to dazzle guests with a good drinks selection. But there’s a drawback to that as well: even if a cocktail hour is not capped at exactly 60 minutes, it’s still an inherently brief function. Dinner parties address that issue, but also require a lot more work — and can sometimes go on for a little too long. There’s a reason filmmaker Luis Buñuel made multiple films about dinner parties gone horribly wrong.

That search for something situated somewhere between these two poles might help explain the growing popularity of a French export, the dînatoire (technically, that’s short for “apéro dînatoire”) in the United States. Earlier this year, Air Mail’s Harrison Vail explored why a growing number of people and organizations are enamored by this style of event. Vail pointed to one of the advantages of the dînatoire in particular: that “guests will not be anchored to a formal dinner placement,” which creates more flexibility in guests’ ability to come and go as needed.

The Air Mail piece also posits a very understandable candidate for why more event planners and guests are embracing the dînatoire: the way that the pandemic changed our relationship with time. And it certainly seems like dînatoires are showing up in high-profile places: earlier this fall, Courvoisier held two such events in Atlanta and Houston.

The Drinking Culture of France
The Drinking Culture of France
 We dive deep with expert interviews, cocktail recipes and snacks

While the pandemic may have boosted the popularity of the dînatoire, this style of event was already earning attention in the years before it as well. In a 2019 article for The Washington Post, Ann Mah — someone who knows plenty about France’s dining culture — noted the dînatoire‘s growing popularity in France. Food writer Marie Asselin described this kind of meal to the Post as “a full meal of small bites.” And that might also help explain why so many are opting to hold this style of event: after all, that sounds delicious.

More Like This

Millennial Dinner Parties
How Millennials Reinvented the Dinner Party
Person plating caviar
Dinner Party Luxe: How to Dish Out the Most Expensive Ingredients
Yellowstone
The Dinner Party That Helped Preserve Yellowstone National Park
Oscar Wilde
One Dinner Party Inspired Classic Books by Oscar Wilde and Arthur Conan Doyle

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
A Declaration of Love, painting by Frédéric Soulacroix (circa 19th century)
Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now
Hooters location in The Villages, Florida
Is Hooters on the Verge of a Comeback?
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in "All's Fair"
“All’s Fair” Debuted With a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and It Completely Deserved It
8 Pet Peeves of a Hotel Writer
8 Pet Peeves of a Hotel Writer
Being a good guest in Paris means more than saying bonjour.
Traveling to Paris? Here Are 10 Things Not to Do in the City of Lights.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Plate of appetizers

A French Dinner Party Style Gains Ground in the US

Marriott logo on a hotel awning

One Year Later, Marriott's Partnership With Sonder Is Over

Toyota Hilux EV

Toyota Readies an Electric Pickup — But Not for the US

A man on a motorcycle in sand.

Life Lessons From an Oregon Motorcycle Adventure

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week