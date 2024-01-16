Wellness > Fitness

Is Light the Key to Waking Up Early?

The market for light-based alarms seems to be growing

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 16, 2024 2:58 am
Alarm clock
Few people enjoy waking up early — but it can make a difference.
Abdülkadir Vardi/Unsplash

No two people sleep in exactly the same way, and an early-morning routine might sound perfect to one person and horrific to another. Still, there are plenty of reasons to wake up early — whether that’s for work, for exercise or to engage in a creative pursuit. But to have an early-morning routine in the first place, you have to actually wake up early in the morning to engage in it — and that’s where the trouble starts.

I write this as someone who’s emphatically not a morning person, and who has resorted to some quite frankly bizarre methods to get myself up earlier than I’d like. (One relatively successful experiment involved using an endless loop of Axl Rose asking for reggae to get myself out of bed.) As it turns out, there might be a better way than this — and it involves a very simple ingredient: light.

A 2021 NPR report cited the University of Michigan’s Dr. Afifa Shamim-Uzzaman, who argued convincingly that light is the best way to get people out of bed early. It’s not surprising that alarm clocks that simulate daylight to slowly wake you from sleeping are widely available — and have become very popular over the last decade.

The market for them also seems to be growing. In a report updated earlier this year, Business Research Insights predicts that the global market for light-based alarm clocks will more than double between 2021 and 2027.

The Best Travel Blanket Feels Like a Sleeping Bag and Is Smaller Than a Nerf Football
The Best Travel Blanket Feels Like a Sleeping Bag and Is Smaller Than a Nerf Football
 You should be traveling in comfort with this cozy travel blanket

It’s also worth noting that sunrise alarm clocks are increasingly able to interface with other technology — late last year, in an overview of notable alarm clocks, Business Insider hailed the Philips SmartSleep Connected in part because of its ability to help sleepers better understand how they rest. A lot of bells and whistles — literally, in some cases — can help get you up, but sometimes it’s the simplest things that work best.

More Like This

A black and white photo of a 1950s man checking his alarm clock.
Are You a Miserable Scoundrel? Reevaluate Your Sleeping Habits.
An illustration of a man sleeping in bed. A new study shows that sleeping in could actually help some people lose weight.
Could Sleeping in Actually Help You Lose Weight?
Cold temperatures are better for sleep
The Scientific Argument for Sleeping in the Cold
Bed
Having Trouble Sleeping? Blame Climate Change.

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Welsh whisky
What Does It Take to Make a Welsh Single Malt?
Bird landing
Hearing Birds Sing Can Be Good For Your Health
US actor Jeremy Allen White arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
And We’re Live: The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards
Sagamore Spirit bottles
Sagamore Spirit's New Contest Offers an Inside Look at Their Distillery
Ear
Can a New App Bring Relief to People Living With Tinnitus?
Pacific Ocean
Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Alarm clock

Is Light the Key to Waking Up Early?

Bird landing

Hearing Birds Sing Can Be Good For Your Health

Ear

Can a New App Bring Relief to People Living With Tinnitus?

An adult in a camo winter jacket sledding down a hill.

How to Go Sledding as an Adult, According to a Skateboarder

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Arc’teryx Jackets, Sonos Turntables and CES Drops

JH Han, CEO of Samsung Electronics speaks at the Samsung press conference on January 8, 2024 at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Best and Worst of AI at CES

Two figures walking across a wintry landscape, with a pink-blue sky in the background. We look at how many minutes you should spend outside during the winter.

How Many Minutes Per Day Should You Spend Outside During Winter?

a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men