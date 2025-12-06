Culture > Film

“The Lord of the Rings” Is Returning to Theaters in 2026

"The Fellowship of the Ring" is turning 25

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 6, 2025 7:35 pm EST
The Wheel of Time turns and ages come and...wait, that's the wrong epic fantasy.
Somehow, it has been almost 25 years since one of the most beloved trilogies of all time arrived in theaters. This would be director Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, both a towering achievement in its own right and one of the handful of cases where a cinematic adaptation of a beloved series actually worked. (Well, mostly, but this is not the place to debate the omission of the Scouring of the Shire from the film adaptations. Though if you’re looking for extensive Tolkien-related conversations, might I suggest the excellent podcast By-the-Bywater?) And with an anniversary on the way, it’s not hard to predict what’s coming next.

In early 2026, the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy will return to theaters, where they should benefit from the big screen experience. (Seriously, the scene with the beacons in The Return of the King is one of the greatest examples of “pure cinema” I can think of.) The films will play over two weekends, from January 16-18 and again from January 23-25.

And if you’re curious which versions of the films will be screened, Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt provided some clarification. “As we celebrate the 25-year anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2026, Fathom is proud to join with Warner Bros. to present each of these incredible films, with the extended editions from Peter Jackson and in 4DX for the enjoyment of fans old and new,” Nutt said in a statement.

This is a joint venture from Warner Bros. and Fathom Entertainment — and it goes without saying that it’s an open question as to whether things like this will continue if Netflix’s planned purchase of Warner Bros. goes through. (Given that KPop Demon Hunters did end up playing in theaters months after its initial release on Netflix, it’s hard to predict with any certainty what direction the company would go in.)

New Zealand Estate Where Two "Lord of the Rings" Films Were Shot Is For Sale
New Zealand Estate Where Two “Lord of the Rings” Films Were Shot Is For Sale
 No sign of hobbits, unfortunately

In the last year, films including Jaws, Dogma and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith have all seen brief returns to movie theaters around the country. It’s not surprising that a trilogy of critical and commercial hits will do the same in 2026, though there is one very contemporary flourish that’s being added to the mix. Yes, there will be a commemorative popcorn bucket available for sale. Will it also become internet famous? That remains to be seen.

