Every Coen Brothers Movie, Ranked

I think so often of the scene in Fargo when the pathetic and beaten-down Jerry Lundegaard, his stupid plan to orchestrate his wife’s kidnapping and collect a ransom already snowballing far beyond his control, tells his despairing son Scotty, a teenager reduced to cuddling an old stuffed animal, that it’s going to be OK, that he knows it’s scary, but that mom is coming back, but in the meantime, if anyone calls, say she’s in Florida. And then Jerry leaves his son’s room before his mask slips, shutting the door behind him — and revealing his son’s poster of Frankie Stivic, “the Accordian [sic] King,” a beaming gray-haired man in Tyrolean hat and lederhosen. In the 1990s, the Coens were considered part of a wave of “postmodern” indie filmmakers, working on classic material from a distance, and while they were hardly in the vein of all the post-Tarantino posers and video-store savants playing violence glibly, for laughs, they often staged violence that was sufficiently abrupt and/or grisly that people did laugh. Because this was, again, the 1990s, a period of panic over the slacker impieties of an infinitely jesting Generation X, the case against the Coens was that they were glib, condescending, immoral, playing God by creating characters who were their inferiors and making jokes out of their misfortunes. The Accordion King poster is a joke at Scotty’s expense — it’s hilariously inappropriate in the moment, kitschy and corny and gives us a laugh at his expense in his extremity of pain. But Scotty’s dad, and the universe, are making a joke at his expense, too. The moment is cruel and unfair, but we recognize that cruelty and unfairness and feel guilty for partaking in it and compounding it. Scotty in that moment is so vulnerable and the Coens are no more unkind to him than the world is. In that moment I wish I could reach through the screen and touch Scotty Lundegaard, ruffle his hair or something, and I don’t think I would feel such pathos in the moment if the Coens hadn’t given him such lovably childish bad taste. — MA