Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

This is an insanely stacked cast — not in terms of abilities, though there is that, but in terms of sheer numbers. Fifteen people in the main cast is already large, and this season also has five featured players, and a 90-minute sketch show with time set aside for music and a seemingly endless tenure of Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Weekend Update desk simply isn’t designed to serve 20 different performers. The scariness of COVID interrupting Season 45, and the extended weirdness of SNL going back on the air pre-vaccine in fall 2020, understandably encouraged some longtime cast members to stick around longer than they might have; some have said as much in interviews — and pity the sketch performer who stays for another couple years, hoping to work their way back to one more normal season, and instead has to do the season where Elon Musk hosts in an all-timer of a horrible episode. Yet some comic talent is too undeniable; this is also the season where Ego Nwodim moves up to main-cast status, and she is an absolute marvel, able to go big and ridiculous or just spin seemingly joke-free dialogue in a way that creates punchlines. Sometimes, the modern Lorne Michaels plan of having an entire backup cast’s worth of comedians on the air at the same time as his crowd-pleasing veterans does actually pay off; it’s easy to imagine Nwodim getting lost in the shuffle in earlier eras of the show, but instead she’s brightened every season of her run.