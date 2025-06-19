Every Danny Boyle Movie, Ranked

Danny Boyle hasn’t always commanded the same level of respect as other auteurs who burst into cinema during the ’90s and solidified their reputation in the ’00s. (“Despite the Academy Award?” as Trainspotting’s Mark Renton says about Sean Connery.) Part of the reason is probably that his career has a bit of a journeyman quality to it, in the best way: He’s done comedy, romance, thriller, biography, horror, sci-fi and family films — and none of those are his Best Picture winner! But beyond the iconography of Trainspotting, perhaps the surest sign of Boyle’s distinctive voice as a filmmaker is the enduring success of 28 Days Later, his take on the then-moribund zombie genre, such that he has returned to that world this summer for a long-gap sequel. (He’s experienced with that very current-Hollywood skill set, too.) If there’s an errant bag of money, a climax that threatens to drive its hero mad or blood simple, a point-of-view shot with seemingly impossible origins, or a comic interplay between slapstick and violence, there’s a good chance you’re watching a Danny Boyle picture. He comes by his brash, often showy style; unlike a lot of commercial contemporaries who got their start in commercials and/or music videos, Boyle had more old-fashioned origins as a director, working in theater and on television before breaking into features with Shallow Grave. This guide sorts through his entire filmography from that point forward; they’re almost all worth watching. Unlike a lot of the top filmmakers of this era, he consistently makes movies set in the present (or the future), resulting in an up-to-the-minute sensibility that pulses through his best work — and some of his weakest stuff, too. Let’s start there and keep hurtling upwards.