Culture > Film

Jonathan Nolan Clarifies That “The Dark Knight” Line About Heroes and Villains

Nolan co-wrote the film and came up with the line in question

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 29, 2024 10:18 pm
Harvey Dent ad campaign
A poster touting the campaign of "The Dark Knight" character Harvey Dent.
Bobby Bank/WireImage

“You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” It’s one of at least two eminently quotable lines from the blockbuster film The Dark Knight — and it’s something that’s also become part of the broader pop culture landscape. The other? “Some men just want to watch the world burn.” Both are elegantly phrased and aphoristic enough to be used in virtually any situation. (Including, one assumes, virtually any New Yorker cartoon caption contest.)

The 2008 film was written by Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, and the latter — whose most recent credit is the upcoming streaming series Fallout — recently clarified the origin of the line about heroes and villains. In the film, the line is uttered by one Harvey Dent, whose arc in the film takes him from idealistic political candidate to horrifically disfigured villain, and can be described as an especially memorable example of foreshadowing.

As The Hollywood Reporter‘s James Hibberd explained, Christopher Nolan has credited his brother with the line in question. In a more recent interview, Jonathan Nolan explained that the line was meant to resonate with both Dent and Bruce Wayne in different ways.

“The idea is there are people who put themselves on the line and so often that wager turns on them. It’s also that old idea of absolute power corrupting absolutely,” Jonathan Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter. “It felt uniquely resonant to the tragedy of Harvey Dent and the tragedy of Batman.”

Why “Batman Returns” Stands as the Best Superhero Movie of All Time
Why “Batman Returns” Stands as the Best Superhero Movie of All Time
 Remembering Tim Burton’s 1992 Caped Crusader flick on its 30th anniversary

A quick survey of the internet suggests that Dent’s fateful line has entered wide use in a variety of situations, politically and otherwise. It’s worth pointing out that a very different line from the same film made The Hollywood Reporter‘s 2016 list of the top 100 movie quotes chosen by readers in the entertainment industry — namely, “Why so serious?” It’s fuel for the argument that The Dark Knight is the most quotable superhero adaptation of all time.

More Like This

Robert Pattinson on the set of the upcoming superhero movie The Batman, which debuts on March 4, 2022. Did he train for the role? In a new interview, he says he did.
So Did Robert Pattinson Get in Shape to Play Batman or Not?
The cover of Batman: Urban Legends #6, where Robin accepts a date with a male friend (not Batman)
Batman’s Sidekick Robin Comes Out, And Years of Bigoted Analysis May Finally End
Finally, We Have an Old, Funny Batman Again
Finally, We Have an Old, Funny Batman Again
Batman bezel watch on a man's wrist
Here's How to Get the Sold-Out "Batman" Bezel Timex

Culture
Culture > Film
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Harvey Dent ad campaign

Jonathan Nolan Clarifies That "The Dark Knight" Line About Heroes and Villains

six men upstairs in background, four men in sparkly suits with microphones in foreground, three backup female singers in golden dresses behind them

29+ Fun Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

James Cameron winning an Oscar for "Titanic." A lucky buyer also just won the door from the movie at auction, for over $700,000.

A Certain Door From “Titanic” Sold for Over $700,000 at Auction

Mikael Lindnord and Arthur the dog. Lindnord gave us the real story that inspired the movie "Arthur the King."

Adventure Racer Shares the Real Story Behind “Arthur the King”

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

Jeremy Roach of the Blue Devils

Duke’s Jeremy Roach Is Ready for His Sweet 16 Moment vs. Houston

Ballpark beer

Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.

A large painting above at booth at Delmonico's, one of the oldest restaurants in NYC

8 of New York City’s Oldest Restaurants