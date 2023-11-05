Honda e-MTB
Honda announced a new concept for an electric bike.
Honda
Leisure > Autos > Electric

Honda Just Announced an E-Bike Concept

It's their first foray into the electric bike space

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 5, 2023 8:18 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

Automakers often have multiple plates spinning at a given time, so it’s not surprising that a plethora of companies known for their vehicles with four wheels also have a sideline in vehicles with just two. That includes the growing market for e-bikes, with plenty of automakers dedicating resources to make inroads there. It’s not all that surprising; if you’re already working on electric cars, applying some of the same materials and technology to a more modest undertaking is likely easier than creating something from scratch.

The latest automaker to make a foray into e-bikes is Honda — and that name might come as something a surprise. As Electrek’s Micah Toll reports, this is a big step for Honda, which historically hasn’t done anything in this segment prior to now.

At this year’s Japan Mobility Show, Honda debuted the e-MTB concept bike. “Easily going uphill with electric assistance, this bike offers a new riding experience that combines the FUN of motorcycles and FUN of a mountain bike,” the company stated in an announcement. “It is being developed to enable anyone to enjoy riding mountainous trails more freely.”

The Future of Military Reconnaissance Might Involve Electric Bikes
The Future of Military Reconnaissance Might Involve Electric Bikes

Electric dirt bikes have a few intriguing advantages

This isn’t the first Honda electric vehicle making a high-profile debut in 2023. Earlier this year, the company announced the EM1 e:, a scooter described as the company’s “first personal-use electric motorcycle model in Japan.”

The announcement of the e-MTB didn’t provide much in the way of specifics for range or weight, though it did point to the presence of “thin-wall aluminum casting technology.” Honda has said nothing as of yet as to when or if we might see a consumer version of this.

More Like This

Mosh/Tribute
Serial 1’s Next Step is a Limited Edition Series of Electric Bikes
The Acura NSX on the left and its predecessor, the Honda J-VX hybrid sports car concept, on the right
Before All the Buzzy Electrified Sports Cars, There Was the Honda J-VX
Jeep All-Terrain e-Bike
Jeep Made an Electric Bike. Here’s Everything We Know About It.
Honda Trail 125
Honda Announces New Off-Road Version of the Most Popular Bike on Earth

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Honda e-MTB

Honda Just Announced an E-Bike Concept

Apples

One Man Has Tracked Down Over 1,000 Varieties of Apples

Expensive lunch

As Power Lunches Return, Remembering Their Heyday

Zero MMX

The Future of Military Reconnaissance Might Involve Electric Bikes

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday

A picture of ginger root next to sliced lemons, against a yellow background.

Should You Be Taking Ginger Everyday?

a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in October

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in October

lineup of three bottles of rye whiskey on a blue textured background

11 Best Ryes for an Old Fashioned