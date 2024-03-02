Leisure > Autos > Electric

Fisker’s Latest Earnings Report Points to an Uncertain Future

The company is in the midst of big changes

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 2, 2024 7:07 pm
Fisker electric vehicles
A new earnings report maps an uncertain future for Fisker.
Fisker

Whether you’re building cars, wearables or apparel, the life of a startup abounds with challenges. This week, EV manufacturer Fisker provided an illustration of that very principle when they released their results for Q4 and the 2023 financial year as a whole. What does the overall mood look like? Well, one of the section headers is “Substantial Doubt About Fisker’s Ability to Continue as a Going Concern” — and that’s from something the company itself released.

The release of the 2024 Fisker Ocean has been met with mixed reviews — Car & Driver‘s was generally positive, while Road & Track‘s was not. In this latest financial statement, the company expanded on its decision to change direction from a direct-to-consumer model to a more traditional dealer-based system.

“While we transition to the Dealer Partner model, our sales execution has been negatively impacted,” said CEO Henrik Fisker in a statement. “However, we believe we are beginning to see the benefits of the Dealer Partner model as dealers have the potential to order more cars than we would have been able to sell to customers. We still must prove that this model works, as it goes against the approach taken by other independent EV start-ups.”

The other big takeaway from the earnings report was Fisker’s allusion to a potential partnership with a more established automaker. “Fisker is in negotiations with a large automaker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms, and North America manufacturing,” Henrik Fisker said in the announcement.

Fisker Inc. Reveals its Robust Future Vehicle Lineup
Fisker Inc. Reveals its Robust Future Vehicle Lineup
 Following the Ocean SUV, the EV automaker’s plans include a pickup truck and a sports car.

The automaker notes in its announcement that it’s banking a lot on its dealer model working out. The earnings report mentions the possibility of the company seeking additional funding elsewhere — and that being unable to do so could result in the company investing less in product development, laying off employees and making fewer Oceans. 2024 looks to be a decisive year for the company — but how that plays out remains to be seen.

More Like This

A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.
Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.
San Francisco Just Got a Game-Changing EV Charging Station
San Francisco Just Got a Game-Changing EV Charging Station
Vehicle-to-vehicle charging, as seen in a Ford F-150 Lightning charging a Smart Fortwo Electric Drive
Testing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Superpower: Charging Other EVs
Santorini, Greece. This year, the country has introduced a new tourist tax called the "climate crisis resilience fee."
What’s a “Climate Crisis Resilience” Tax and Why Is Greece Charging One?

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Fisker electric vehicles

Fisker's Latest Earnings Report Points to an Uncertain Future

Eggs

Having Issues With Eggshells? You're Not Alone.

Safari along the Zambezi

From the Zambezi to the Sea: Accounts From a Grand Safari in Southern Africa

Welcome to the tier above top-tier

Inside the Exclusive World of Ritz-Carlton Reserves

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.