Zeekr’s Next EV Will Aim for the Luxury Sports Car Market

Earlier this year, a review of the Zeekr 001 dubbed the EV in question “China’s Model 3 Performance challenger.” Since then, Zeekr has remained ambitious; the automaker is owned by Geely, whose other marques include Lotus and Volvo, and they’ve begun to make inroads (literally) in Europe, as well as in the domestic market in China.



What’s next for the automaker? According to a new report from Reuters (via Autoblog), the next step is a foray into the luxury sports car market. The Reuters report cites “a person with direct knowledge of the matter” with the information that Zeekr’s next car will be the 001 FR — which will retail for around $140,000.



According to Reuters, the formal announcement is set to come within the next few weeks, and Zeekr plans to begin making deliveries before 2023 is over.

More Reviews Before All the Buzzy Electrified Sports Cars, There Was the Honda J-VX A forgotten '90s concept car paved the way for hybrid performance machines, including its direct successor, the Acura NSX

A recent article at TechCrunch offered more details on Zeekr’s expansion into multiple international markets. Besides Europe, the automaker also plans to begin selling its vehicles in Israel by the end of the year, and just announced plans to sell cars in Kazakhstan.



TechCrunch’s reporting also suggests that Zeekr is seeking a foothold in the U.S. market, based on one of the company’s job listings. Zeekr may not be well-known among stateside automotive enthusiasts — but that could change before long.