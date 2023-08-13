InsideHook
August 13, 2023

Zeekr’s Next EV Will Aim for the Luxury Sports Car Market

The 001 FR is reportedly in the works

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this year, a review of the Zeekr 001 dubbed the EV in question “China’s Model 3 Performance challenger.” Since then, Zeekr has remained ambitious; the automaker is owned by Geely, whose other marques include Lotus and Volvo, and they’ve begun to make inroads (literally) in Europe, as well as in the domestic market in China.

What’s next for the automaker? According to a new report from Reuters (via Autoblog), the next step is a foray into the luxury sports car market. The Reuters report cites “a person with direct knowledge of the matter” with the information that Zeekr’s next car will be the 001 FR — which will retail for around $140,000.

According to Reuters, the formal announcement is set to come within the next few weeks, and Zeekr plans to begin making deliveries before 2023 is over.

