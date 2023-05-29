InsideHook
Vehicles | May 29, 2023 3:50 pm

Tesla Leaks Reveal Unnerving Complaint Policy

It raises further questions about the automaker's Full Self-Driving program

Tesla factory
A German newspaper's investigation of Tesla is turning up some alarming news.
Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Good news for Tesla: the automaker’s Model Y is was the best-selling car in the world in the first quarter of 2023. Bad news for Tesla: the German newspaper Handelsblatt is currently sharing information from the automaker leaked by a whistleblower, and the revelations coming from the “Tesla Files” do not cast the EV giant in a great light.

What’s especially unsettling is what the leaked data reveals about Tesla’s preferred method of handling customer complaints. As Insider reports (via AutoBlog), included in the leaked data is an instruction that Tesla employees only communicate with the customers who made the complaints verbally — so as to leave no written or recorded records of the issues.

Many of the complaints related to Teslas experiencing issues with their brakes or acceleration, and in some cases resulted in crashes.

As The Verge pointed out in its reporting on the leak, this raises more questions over the safety of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. According to a recent post on Not a Tesla App, Full Self-Driving recently updated its system of suspending drivers for violating Tesla policies, making the duration of driver suspensions shorter than they’d previously been.

Report: Tesla Employees Inappropriately Shared Videos Recorded by Customer Cars
Report: Tesla Employees Inappropriately Shared Videos Recorded by Customer Cars

One ex-worker told Reuters one such clip included "a man approaching a vehicle completely naked"

All told, the leak at the core of Handelsblatt‘s investigation spans 100 gigabytes of data, and includes 23,000 pages of documents. Meanwhile, high-profile Tesla incidents continue to take place — including a Michigan woman who was hospitalized after her Tesla drove her into a tree after being placed into Full Self-Driving mode.

More Like This

an old car radio dial. AM radio is being removed from several new car models.
Ford, BMW and Tesla Are Removing AM Radio From New Car Models
A white Ford Mustang Mach-E at a Tesla Supercharger charging station.
The Great Tesla Charger Opening Will Begin With Ford
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 6, 2023
Tesla’s Most Important Project for the Next Two Years Is Not a Vehicle

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
The Argument for NYC's New $29 Hot Dog Is Actually Quite Compelling

Keep Reading

A scene from the series finale of "Succession"

“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
How to Grill a Little Healthier This Holiday Weekend

How to Grill a Little Healthier This Holiday Weekend
a prosciutto pizza cooks on a charcoal grill

Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition
Outdoor woodland scene

Veterans Are Using the Outdoors to Address PTSD
Leeds-Fulham game

Four Soccer Narratives to Keep An Eye On This Weekend
Best Buy Memorial Day Hero

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
a collage of designer sunglasses on a city background

13 Designer Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge
a collage of footwear from the Nike memorial day sale on a blue background

Nike Memorial Day Sale: All the Swoosh Deals to Shop This Weekend

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man