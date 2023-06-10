InsideHook
Marines Unveil New Ultra-Light Off-Road Vehicle

It's designed to be used on a variety of missions

ULTV
The Marines' Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle, or ULTV.
Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

It’s been a few years since the U.S. Marine Corps announced Force Design 2030, an effort to (in part) “[modernize] the force in accordance with the National Defense Strategy,” as per a report released in March 2020. This week, one piece of that overall modernization effort has made its debut — and it looks to be a high-performance off-road vehicle with a tactical bent.

The vehicle in question is known as the Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle — or ULTV for short. And, according to the Marines’ announcement of the vehicle, the first ULTVs have already been delivered to the First Marine Expeditionary Force located at Camp Pendleton.

“The ability to rapidly configure the ULTV to suit diverse mission needs — from logistical support to electronic warfare — enhances our capabilities in previously unimagined ways,” said Jennifer Moore, the Program Manager for Light Tactical Vehicles, in a statement.

International Soldiers Train for Arctic Warfare in Finland
International Soldiers Train for Arctic Warfare in Finland

Arctic Forge 23 is happening now

This off-road vehicle has a few other advantages as well, including a design that enables it to be transported in multiple airborne vehicles, including aircraft like the MV-22 and CH-53E/K.

The ULTV’s streamlined design evokes all sorts of moments in vehicular history, with Task & Purpose‘s story on it referring to it as an “ultra-light tactical dune buggy.” For now, more of the ULTV are slated to arrive at Camp Pendleton as the summer continues.

