InsideHook
Vehicles | June 14, 2023 3:54 pm

Ford Performance Preps the Ranger Raptor for Its Toughest Challenge Yet

The legendary Dakar Rally is the ultimate test for off-road racers

Ford Raptor driving on a dirt road.
Ford is finally bringing the Ford Ranger Raptor to the United States
Ford
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

Whenever Ford attaches the word “Raptor” to one of its vehicles, it’s cause for excitement. It means one of the American automaker’s rugged off-roaders is getting an extreme boost in power, capability and, subsequently, fun. This has been the case with the full-size F-150 Raptor pickup and the Bronco Raptor SUV, turning both utility vehicles into ludicrous playthings.

Next year, Ford will finally bring the Ford Ranger Raptor to the United States, and it’s arriving with a shelf full of off-road race trophies that speak to its proven capability. Ford isn’t done yet, however, as the Ranger Raptor will face its toughest challenge yet by competing in the Dakar Rally. The Rally started in the late 1970s as a challenge to drive from Paris to Dakar, first through Europe and then, after crossing the Mediterranean, resuming the journey through the Sahara desert. Over the years, the Rally has kept the “Dakar” name but moved to other areas including South America and Saudi Arabia, where the event currently takes place. In its modern guise, the Dakar rally is a two-week affair where participants will cover roughly 5,000 miles over the course of 12 treacherous stages. Vehicles range from motorbikes, quads, ATVs and, of course, sport trucks. 

Review: The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
Review: The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast

A normal Bronco is plenty capable, so who needs this overbuilt beast? Only one way to find out…

Ford racing Ranger Raptor will be based off of the previous generation global Ranger, which differs from the U.S. model in a number of small ways across the platform, suspension, interior and exterior. The racer will be fitted with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, something that isn’t available for the Ranger in any market, but a 3.5 V6 can be found in the F-150 Raptor. When the semi-domesticated, mid-sized truck lands on our side of the pond, it’s expected to have a 3.0-liter V6 at its heart that will whip up 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. 

Conquering the Dakar Rally will take a year’s worth of preparation and development, with Ford testing things out during Spain’s Baja España Aragón and Morocco’s Rally du Maroc rallies. Competing in an event like the Dakar Rally might not mean much to the average Ford pickup truck shopper, but fans of the Raptor lineup look at those vehicles with an admiration beyond their daily utility capabilities. “Raptor” means more ruggedness and more power, often far more than is necessary, just for the sake of it. Do you need a 700-horsepower Raptor F-150 R that can soar through the air and built not only to survive the landing, but constructed to do so repeatedly? No, but it’s sure fun as heck to do if you get a chance. 

It’s the same story with the Bronco and Ranger Raptors, just different flavors of the same recipe — and with the smaller Ranger, it makes a touch more sense. Putting vehicles to the test in motorsport is a boon to the manufacturers who get to test new technologies and show that their product holds up to their claims. For us on the consumer level, the lessons learned on the racing side make the trucks we buy better. Think of the Dakar Rally like an off-road Le Mans: a long, grueling test of driver and machine, where crossing the finish line in one piece is more than what most can accomplish. If my truck did that, or at least its close relation, I’d feel pretty secure that it could stand up to the job when it came time for my own adventures.

More Like This

Ford logo
Ford Responds to Homophobic Trolling With a Pride-Themed Ranger Raptor
Vehicle-to-vehicle charging, as seen in a Ford F-150 Lightning charging a Smart Fortwo Electric Drive
Testing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Superpower: Charging Other EVs
The 2022 Ford Maverick in blue sitting in front of a city skyline. We tested and reviewed the pickup and found a lot to love.
Review: The 2022 Ford Maverick Is the Rare Truck That’s Actually Better Cheaper 

Recommended

Suggested for you

How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites
These Are the Best Whiskies in the World, According to the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

Keep Reading

A photo of a happy dog running alongside its owner.

So You Want to Work Out With Your Dog
Geno Bonnalie on the course carrying Joel Dahmen's bags.

Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
Zahra Tabatabai

Meet the Woman Bringing Iranian Beer to American Markets
Hand holding Wine glass in vineyard

7 Things You’re Still Getting Wrong About Natural Wine
Palawan

Spectacular, Underrated Southeast Asian Islands You Need to Visit
On Cloudsurfer Review

Why On’s Cloudsurfer Is Our Favorite Running Shoe Yet
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Is Full of Summer-Ready Athleisure
two models dragging a ROVR camping cooler behind them

The 9 Best Coolers for Camping. Or Hanging Out in Your Backyard.
Wilson’s Trendy Tennis, Golf and Workout Gear Is Up to 40% Off

Wilson’s Trendy Tennis, Golf and Workout Gear Is Up to 40% Off

Trending

How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites