Ferraris Caught in a 2004 Hurricane Are Set for Auction This Summer

To take in the 20 Ferraris set to be sold at auction this August as part of the Lost & Found Collection is to see a study in contrasts. Some, like this 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pininfarina, look to be in pristine shape — the kind of rare automobile you’d expect to see attract the attention of plenty of potential buyers. Others, like a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina, have not exactly held up as well. If you think there’s a story here, you’d be absolutely correct.



As it turns out, this group of 20 Ferraris had been stored in a Florida barn for years — right up until Hurricane Charley struck that state’s coastline. That was in 2004; in the aftermath of the storm, these cars were moved to Indianapolis, where they’ve been ever since. The Lost & Found Collection is now set to go on the market as part of Monterey Car Week, with an auction set for August 17, 2023.

The Ferraris that comprise this collection have a wildly disparate set of histories. There’s a 1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione, which competed in 24 Hours of Le Mans and has spent the bulk of the last 42 years in storage. There’s also the 1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupe Series I by Pinin Farina — one of only 12 of its kind ever made — which has been stored for the last 49 years.



There are some caveats here: these cars are being offered with no reserve, and many of the listings detail the need for restoration work to bring these cars back to working order. As Autoblog’s Stephen Williams pointed out, the appeal for some of these Ferraris has to do with their performance; for others, it’s more about their history.

“While a select group of Ferrari collectors knew about the existence of these extraordinary cars, the rest of the world remained unaware,” said Rob Myers of RM Sotheby’s in a statement. “This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire these iconic Ferraris, some of which have participated in renowned races.” For Ferrari collectors, this August is likely to be a month to remember.