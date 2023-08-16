InsideHook
Travel | August 16, 2023 3:17 pm

It’s Officially Too Damn Hot to Travel to Europe

Extreme heat has tourists packing their bags and heading home

Digital board indicating 47 degrees Celsius in the city center of Madrid during a heat wave
Digital board indicating 47 degrees Celsius in the city center of Madrid during a heat wave
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Imagine having to cancel your summer holiday because it’s too damn hot. That’s what’s going on across much of Europe at present, according to The New York Times.

In early June, it was reported that the number of Americans traveling to Europe this summer was expected to increase by 55% over last year. For context, last year’s numbers were 600% higher than in 2021. And that’s only Americans.

But, due to the heat, they’re not having the time they were anticipating. Tourists are fainting at famous landmarks, like the Colosseum, being airlifted off beaches and forgoing plans in favor of hunkering down in the AC (though, in at least a handful of European countries, air-conditioning systems can’t be set lower than 77-80.6 Fahrenheit). It’s even forced some places, like the Acropolis, to close in the afternoon until it cools off again.

“I’m telling my clients to adapt their itineraries and take advantage of the after-lunch siesta and then push their tours to later in the day when it’s cooler,” Sarah Johnson, owner of Paper Ink & Passports Travel, a luxury travel company based in Pennsylvania, told The Times. “There’s a reason they’ve been doing it in Spain and Italy for generations. Walking around in the midday heat and waiting in line could really hurt some people.”

What to Know About Flying in Extreme Heat
What to Know About Flying in Extreme Heat

Because it's hot af out there

Some are calling it quits early, heading home to more moderate temps instead. Even the beaches are intolerable, with some travelers saying they weren’t able to stomach the heat until 6 p.m., with the water offering little to no reprieve. Elissavet Bargianni, the chief heat officer for the City of Athens (because we need chief heat offers now) is calling it dangerous.

“We all need to be more aware that heat is not only physically demanding, but it’s also extremely dangerous,” she told AFAR. “We are not always aware when we have reached our limits.”

Of course, it’s worth noting that it’s hot everywhere as a direct consequence of the climate crisis. New York has been in the throes of a heat wave for weeks. But for its part, Europe has been experiencing extreme heat during the summer months for years now. In 2021, it reached a record-setting 119.8 degrees in Sicily, per the World Meteorological Organization — a record that could very well be broken this summer based on how things are trending.

So it’s perhaps no coincidence that, in 2024, Americans already have their sights elsewhere — Canada and Mexico, chief among them, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of YMT Vacations. And while France was still high on the list, Italy and Greece were markedly lower.

If there is a silver lining to be gleaned here, it’s that a lot of Europe could benefit from a break from the throngs of tourists that have become synonymous with cities like Barcelona, Rome, Paris and Athens. That said, I’m not sure 120-degree weather exactly constitutes a “break” for anyone, anywhere.

More Like This

A view of the destruction in Lahaina days the wildfire destroyed the town
Why Are Government Officials Encouraging Tourism to Maui Right Now?
Rialto bridge on the Grand Canal at sunset
UNESCO’s Heritage Danger List Recommendations May Surprise You
United will soon use Braille to indicate aisle and seat numbers
All the Ways Planes Will Become More Accessible…in the Next 12 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Planning a Trip to Peru? Skip Machu Picchu.
We’re in the Golden Age of Boxed Wine (Seriously)
The 10 Best Burger Joints in Texas

Keep Reading

NOMOS Club Campus 38 Night/Massena Lab Uni-Racer/Breitling Top Time B01 Shelby Cobra

The Best Watches Under $10,000
near Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico --- Wall of different tequila bottles at Mister Tequila tasting gallery

The 5 Main Styles of Tequila (And How to Drink Them)
Tourists at Trevi fountain on August 12, 2006 in Rome,Italy

Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Chasing dorado in the Sea of Cortes

Chasing Dorado (And Finding Home) on the Sea of Cortez
Front 3/4 view of the 2024 Buick Encore GX ST in Cinnabar Metallic. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in Spring 2023.

The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
A man performing a wall sit against a concrete wall.

This Exercise Is One of the Best Ways to Fight Hypertension
The Ballast Beach Pillow

Stuff We Swear By: I’ll Never Have Another Beach Day Without This Inflatable Pillow
Skincare items on sale during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale

9 Items Worth Buying From Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale
MySpace book

“Top Eight” Captures the Rise and Fall of the MySpace Music Era

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Planning a Trip to Peru? Skip Machu Picchu.
We’re in the Golden Age of Boxed Wine (Seriously)