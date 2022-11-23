You Could Get Paid $30,000 to Move to This Italian Town

Known as the “city of green gold” for its many olive groves (green) which yield premium extra virgin olive oil (gold), Presicce is a tranquil and picturesque town located in the Apulia region of southeast Italy near the Ionian Sea. It’s chock-full of history and stunning architecture but, surprisingly, few residents.

It’s why, per a report from CNN, officials are now offering up to 30,000 euros (roughly $30,000) to outsiders willing to purchase an empty dwelling and make it their home. Further, because most of the houses — long abandoned by previous owners — are priced from around 25,000 euros, you could even make a small profit.

“There are many empty homes in the historical center built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents,” local councilor Alfredo Palese told CNN. “It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art are slowly emptying.”

“We will be offering up to 30,000 euros to people willing to move here and buy one of these abandoned dwellings,” he added. “The total funding will be split in two: it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it, if needed.”

According to Time Out, the current population of Persicce is roughly 10,500 residents, and 30% of the town’s housing is reportedly up for sale. The exodus of former residents has to do predominately with a shortage of opportunity, particularly for younger generations, though the town is looking to address that by offering incentives to business owners looking to move or start new in Presicce as well.

Think all of that sounds good? The town is also paying parents €1,000, or a little over $1,000, for every baby born and registered in the Presicce. So if you’ve ever dreamed of living in Italy, starting a family and opening your own business? You may really be able to cash in.

As it stands now, the details of the deal are still being finalized (so you can’t apply just yet), though officials say that applications should become available in the coming weeks via the town hall website. But sounds like una bellissima vita, for sure!