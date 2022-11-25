InsideHook
Tech | November 25, 2022 1:13 pm

Lethal Police Robots Might Be Coming to San Francisco

The stuff of science fiction, but not fiction

Police robots
New York City Police Detective Dean demonstrates the Andros robot, made by Remotec, on Pier 2 June 6, 2005.
Michael Nagle/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Once upon a time, the concept of police robots authorized to use deadly force was the stuff of science fiction. There is, after all, a beloved film literally called RoboCop that spawned several sequels and a 2014 remake. But, as is the case with so many cautionary tales and dystopian narrative, what was once science fiction is now science fact. And if you find that just a bit unsettling, you’re not alone.

As The Guardian reports, San Francisco is the latest city in the U.S. to explore the idea of robots capable of using lethal force. At issue is a proposal from the city’s police department surrounding a number of robots – and clarifying what those robots should and should not be permitted to do.

The proposal specifies that the robots in question would only be used for “training and simulations, criminal apprehensions, critical incidents, exigent circumstances, executing a warrant or during suspicious device assessments.”

The proposal goes on to clarify when the robots would be allowed to use deadly force: “Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available to SFPD.”

The fate of the proposal remains unclear — and it’s worth noting that a robot used in policing in New York City met with significant pushback last year. According to The Guardian, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on the SFPD’s proposal next week.

More Like This

Cassie the robot
Robots Are Setting 100 Meter Dash Records Now
Tesla CEO Elon Musk contemplates during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk has recently emphasized Tesla Optimus, a new humanoid-like robot, as his next focus.
Elon Musk Is Apparently Very Serious About Building Human-Like Robots
Justin Turner of the Dodgers argues a call with umpire Angel Hernandez
Surprisingly, MLB Fans Don't Hate the Idea of Robot Umpires

Recommended

Suggested for you

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
3 Boot-Season ‘Fits for Any Occasion
Will This Bizarre Neck Device Solve Football’s Concussion Problem?

Keep Reading

2022 Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Is Officially Underway. Here's How to Navigate It.
J crew Black Friday items on sale on a snow background

Nearly Everything at J.Crew Is 50% Off
a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale

Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
Bespoke Post Black Friday Guide

The 7 Best Deals From Bespoke Post’s Black Friday Sale
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2022 variants

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
a collage of Nike items and models on an orange background

Jackets, Joggers and Jordans: 19 Amazing Deals From Nike’s Black Friday Sale
lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here

lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here
Three Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2022

Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday
Saquon Barkley of the Giants looks to avoid a tackle versus Dallas.

Gobble Gambles: Expert NFL Picks for Thanksgiving Day

Trending

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
3 Boot-Season ‘Fits for Any Occasion