InsideHook
Tech | May 4, 2023 6:34 pm

Oh Boy, There’s an AI Joe Rogan Now

Rogan himself seems a little unnerved by it

Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022.
Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What happens when the stuff of bizarre thought experiments becomes something that actually exists? That’s a question that’s come up with increasing frequency this century, and while we’re not quite at Torment Nexus levels, one enterprising and tech-savvy guy has figured out how to make an AI version of controversial podcast host Joe Rogan. “What would an AI version of Joe Rogan sound like?” you might ask. That is no longer a rhetorical question. And if you’ve ever wanted to hear a simulated version of Rogan interview a simulated version of Donald Trump, this is now a thing you can do.

Rogan himself seems a little unnerved by the existence of his AI doppelgänger. “This is going to get very slippery, kids,” he tweeted in response to the first episode.

At The Verge, Amrita Khalid spoke with Hugo (who asked to only use his first name), the man behind The Joe Rogan AI Experience, who described the process of bringing this real podcast featuring fake versions of real people to fruition. As Hugo explained to Khalid, the process involved generating dialogue with ChatGPT and then using what Khalid described as “a text-to-speech platform that can clone any voice based on snippets of audio.”

Deepfakes Are on Reality TV Now. What Could Go Wrong?
Deepfakes Are on Reality TV Now. What Could Go Wrong?

The creators say this could make the internet more "human." Critics disagree.

Hugo went on to explain that the third episode took “more than three weeks” to produce — in part because of the challenges of getting something that sounds authentic. “If it’s not good enough in my eyes, I will spend a lot of time making it right,” he told The Verge.

Neither Khalid nor Hugo seems to think that The Joe Rogan AI Experience will ever be indistinguishable from the real Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is encouraging. But as with many things involving AI and deepfakes, it’s unnerving to think that if this is what one person can do in their spare time, what could a more dedicated effort produce?

More Like This

Joe Rogan walks inside the Octagon during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Three Years Into the Pandemic, Joe Rogan Is Still Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation
a computer with ChatGPT steals writing
ChatGPT and Me: A Writer Ponders How He’s Feeding the AI Beast
Joe Rogan
Did Joe Rogan’s Recent Controversies Actually Increase His Total Listeners?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"

Keep Reading

five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo

The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pete Davidson

In Defense of Pete Davidson
A stand-up apddleboarder does yoga on the board as the sun sets.

How to Get Into Surfing Shape Without Actually Surfing
Pho from Juicy Pho

A Culinary Guide to the Garland Pho Trail
A row of watches.

The Best Field Watches
The best mother's day gifts under $100

20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day

The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts
Indoor Houseplants on a multi colored background

The Best Houseplants for Beginners
Our Place Sale Hero

Everything Is 25% Off at Our Place’s Sitewide Spring Sale

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine