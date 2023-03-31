InsideHook
Tech | March 31, 2023 12:15 pm

Italy Temporarily Bans ChatGPT (and Other Countries May Follow)

Concerns over personal data collection were cited for the block

A screen open to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was recently banned in Italy
Italy has temporarily blocked ChatGPT, citing data privacy laws
Jonathan Kemper / Unsplash
By Kirk Miller

Who can stop ChatGPT? Maybe Italy. That country’s data protection authority just ordered the company behind the artificial intelligence to stop processing people’s data locally, temporarily banning the technology. As well, the organization expressed concerns that there was no age verification system in place.

“No way for ChatGPT to continue processing data in breach of privacy laws,” the GPDP wrote on their site. “The Italian SA imposed an immediate temporary limitation on the processing of Italian users’ data by OpenAI, the US-based company developing and managing the platform.”

Per TechCrunch, OpenAI has 20 days to respond to the order or it could be heavily penalized, with amounts up to €20M or up to 4% of annual revenues. And other countries may follow, as Italy says the tech company is breaching the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which addresses the processing of personal data (and takes a pretty strict line on the “incorrect processing of personal data,” as the Italian data authority notes, meaning that incorrect info ChatGPT is spitting out actually violates the law).

“The (now) for-profit company behind ChatGPT does not appear to have informed people whose data it’s repurposed to train its commercial AIs,” writes TechCrunch’s Natasha Lomas. “Which could be a pretty sticky problem for it.”

The ChatGPT ban comes just a few days after 500 experts (including Elon Musk) published an open letter asking AI labs to pause training on AI systems for at least six months. Meanwhile, as the BBC notes, this isn’t the first country to ban (temporarily) ChatGPT; China, Iran, North Korea and Russia have also blocked the AI.

More Like This

A book of poems lies on a screen on which the homepage of ChatGPT is called up. ChatGPT is being used to write books that are available on Amazon.
ChatGPT Is Now a Published Author of Over 200 Books on Amazon
Man watching online exercise video on laptop while working out in the living room at home. ChatGPT is being used by some exercise hobbyists to create workout plans.
ChatGPT Is Being Used (Poorly) to Craft Fitness Routines
Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the Imperial College University on February 15, 2023 in London, England
Bill Gates Is a Huge Fan of Artificial Intelligence

