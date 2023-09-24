InsideHook
Tech | September 24, 2023 6:40 pm

Giant Police Robot Begins Patrolling NYC Subway

It will spend two months in Times Square as part of a pilot program

Robot police signage
Washington, DC has a police robot at work as well.
ROB LEVER/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Read or watch enough science fiction stories and it won’t be long before you come across a tale of robots initially deployed with the best of intentions turning on their creators. All of that serves as prelude to New York City announcing that a massive robot is set to begin patrolling the Times Square subway station — a similar model to the one that was tasked with monitoring a park in Washington, D.C. a few years ago.

As Engadget’s Mariella Moon reports, the robot — a Knightscope K5, to be specific — weighs 420 pounds and has four cameras mounted on its body, with which it can presumably keep the subway station under surveillance.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams described the use of the K5 as a pilot program, and noted that it would operate between midnight and six in the morning in the station, not the platform.

“It will record video that can be viewed in case of an emergency or a crime. It will not record audio, and it will not use facial recognition,” Adams explained. “However, the K5 does have a button that connects you immediately to a live person that New Yorkers can utilize 24/7 with questions, concerns or to report an incident if needed.”

Australian Robots Explore the Strange World of Marine Snow
Australian Robots Explore the Strange World of Marine Snow

Underwater snow is not actually snow, as you might have guessed

The pilot program is set to last for two months. At that time, Adams said, the city would “assess the robot’s effectiveness and decide whether and how we’ll continue to use it moving forward.”

Unlike San Francisco’s foray into police robots, this pilot program doesn’t appear to have any potential for the robot to use force against a human. Still, a towering robot weighing over 400 pounds is still an imposing sight — and it might make late nights in Times Square feel a bit more science fictional than before.

More Like This

Police robots
Lethal Police Robots Might Be Coming to San Francisco
Tesla CEO Elon Musk contemplates during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk has recently emphasized Tesla Optimus, a new humanoid-like robot, as his next focus.
Elon Musk Is Apparently Very Serious About Building Human-Like Robots
Cassie the robot
Robots Are Setting 100-Meter Dash Records Now

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Everything Wrong With the iPhone 15, According to Early Reviews
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer
The Colts Are Already Doing a Great Job Ruining Anthony Richardson
The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Allagash Axes, Adsum and Caviar Pringles
Sandwich and rice on a plate

This Is the Best Under-the-Radar Sandwich
Olivia Rodrigo is seen performing at the Citi Concert Series for the 'Today' show on September 08, 2023 in New York City.

The Monopolistic Tendencies of Ticketmaster Strike Again
Steak being cooked over an open flame with spices and sides, Korean barbecue-style

Is Miami the Best Steak City in the World?
a lineup of olive oils on a grey background with olive branch illustrations

We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Silver watch on a cliff in front of water landscape

Hamilton’s Sequel to the Beloved Khaki Field Mechanical Is Finally Here
Hiking with dogs hero

This Is the Best Gear for Hiking With Your Dog
a collage of the best chore coats for men on a brown background

All Hail the Chore Coat, Workwear Warrior of Fall Outerwear
a pretzel on a plate with three dips

There’s Only One Place You Should Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYC

Trending

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Everything Wrong With the iPhone 15, According to Early Reviews
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer
The Colts Are Already Doing a Great Job Ruining Anthony Richardson