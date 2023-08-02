InsideHook
Sports | August 2, 2023 1:50 pm

The USWNT’s Draw Versus Portugal Will Cost Fox Dearly

The team's group-stage finish relegates the US women to not-so-great match times

Silva Jessica of Portugal controls the ball against Team USA.
A draw with Portugal was a big loss for Team USA.
Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Following a scoreless first half in the U.S. women’s national team’s group-stage match against Portugal, former USWNT star Carli Lloyd offered her thoughts on what she’d seen from a Fox broadcast studio. “Not good enough,” Lloyd said. “There’s so much to unpack, I don’t think we have time to do that right now, but honestly not good enough. At all.”

That’s probably the same thing that Fox executives were thinking after the match ended in a 0-0 draw, a result that allowed the USWNT to advance but also relegated them to second place in Group E following the Netherlands’ 7-0 rout of Vietnam. As a result of their second-place finish, the U.S. women will not be one of the top seeds moving forward and will thus not play any of the team’s remaining games in primetime, no matter how far they advance in the tournament.

“Fox was betting on the USWNT winning its group (-400 betting favorites pre-tournament) when it collaborated with FIFA on knockout-stage match windows,” according to Front Office Sports. “Had the U.S. won the group, it would’ve played on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET — and if victorious, the following Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Those are the only two East Coast primetime slots left in the tournament being played in Australia and New Zealand.”

A Brief History of Dubious Soccer Songs
A Brief History of Dubious Soccer Songs

The tradition goes back much further than “Haaland (Ha Ha Ha)"

If the U.S. is able to win against Sweden on Sunday (5 a.m. kickoff ET) in the round of 16, they’ll potentially have three more games on the way to potentially winning a third-straight World Cup trophy. These would be the start times:

  1. Quarterfinals: Friday, Aug. 11 at 3:30 a.m.
  2. Semifinals: Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 4 a.m.
  3. Final: Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m.

It’s a far-from-ideal situation for Fox, which drew a record 6.429 million viewers for last week’s primetime match between the USA and the Netherlands, a 1-1 draw. The lack of primetime games for the USWNT moving forward is a big loss for Fox in the ratings department and will also not do much to help introduce the casual sports fan to the world of women’s soccer.

Realistically, Fox’s best shot a recouping all that lost viewership is if the American women make it all the way to the World Cup final and are able to play in that early Sunday morning time slot. It won’t be a primetime game, but it’s the best Fox can hope for with this edition of the USWNT. Unfortunately, with the way the squad showed against Portugal, that seems unlikely to happen, as they are now underdogs to Sweden.

More Like This

Kylian Mbappé of France goes for the ball during a match against Greece.
Could One Player Ever Justify a $1 Billion Salary?
Lionel Messi waves as he is presented as the newest MLS player.
At MLS All-Star Week, Messi’s Arrival Scores Plenty of Optimism 
Cristiano Ronaldo is put under pressure by Lionel Messi in a Champions League match in 2020.
Ronaldo Insults MLS With Messi Set to Make Inter Miami CF Debut

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Kurt Vonnegut’s Famous Quote for Making the Most of Your Day
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups
10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For

Keep Reading

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August
Hippo Pockets make something that resembles a Taco Bell creation.

Recipe: The Perfect Cross Between a Crunchwrap and a Big Mac
A scene from "Reservation Dogs"

Why You Need to Get Caught Up With “Reservation Dogs”
August 2023 book covers

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
A bottle of Huy Fong Foods sriracha sauce.

An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
A woman's feet on a bathroom scale

No, Fathers, Anorexia Is Not Preferable to Obesity
Close-up images of old creatine labels.

How Much Creatine Is Too Much?
a collage of goods from the Patagonia Summer Sale on a blue striped background

The Patagonia Summer Sale Is Basically an Outdoor Gear Mecca
The Mylle Inflatable Pool, on a water background

The Case for the Adult Inflatable Pool

Trending

How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Kurt Vonnegut’s Famous Quote for Making the Most of Your Day
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups