InsideHook
Sports | May 15, 2023 1:33 pm

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh Rips LIV Golf for “Burning” Money

Waugh spoke ahead of the PGA Championship teeing off on Thursday

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh plays a tee shot.
PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh teed off on LIV Golf.
David Cannon/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Speaking with The Times ahead of the start of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York on Thursday, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh ripped into LIV Golf as 17 of the upstart circuit’s players, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann, prepare to play in the tournament.

Waugh, who previously referred to LIV Golf as “flawed,” was once again critical of Greg Norman’s rival league, which spent in excess of $750 million in its inaugural 2022 season and has largely failed to gain a major audience despite finally landing a TV deal after months of trying.

“I don’t think people really care about it. And I don’t see how it’s a survivable business model,” Waugh said. “They can fund it for as long as they want to, but no matter how much money you have, at some point, burning it doesn’t feel very good. I don’t see they are accomplishing much. It seems logical to me, then, that you would work towards some sort of agreement. I hope the game comes back together in some form.”

Tiger Woods Said This Could Have Been His Last Masters. Now We Know Why in Unsettling Detail.
Tiger Woods Said This Could Have Been His Last Masters. Now We Know Why in Unsettling Detail.

Fellow pro Jason Day revealed gory details about the toll a major tournament now takes on the golf great's body

While Waugh said he was looking forward to “civility” at the PGA Championship similar to the atmosphere at the Masters when 18 LIV golfers teed off at Augusta, he also dumped on the new league and indicated he believes its players should continue to be denied points in the Official World Golf Ranking. As a member of the OWGR’s governing board, Waugh has the power to make that happen.

“There are certain parts of their structure that can be solved by math, but there may be some pretty fundamental things that are harder,” Waugh told The Times. “There’s the potential conflict with the team aspect and then access — how do you get relegated and promoted? They have made a bad assumption that this will be a quick process. It never has been. Every application has taken a year-plus as far as I’m aware.” 

In a statement to Sports Illustrated, an LIV Golf spokesman said the Saudi-backed league is waiting on the OWGR to continue the approval process. “At the end of April, we received a letter from OWGR which asked for us to further clarify some points that we have already addressed, as well as some additional queries they have pertaining to the financials of our business model,’’ he said. “We have asked them to clarify why they need that information and they haven’t responded that email or our queries. We have also been categorial that we are willing to make adjustments, but to this point, they have not provided any direction. The last letter we received states they are still in ‘further deliberations’ regarding our application, with no clear path forward.”

When the PGA Championship tees off on Thursday, Masters winner Jon Rahm will be looking for his second straight major championship. Waugh will probably be rooting for him to get it if it prevents an LIV player from winning.

More Like This

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore.
Phil Mickelson Is Mad About “Collusion” in Official World Golf Ranking 
Jed Morgan of the Ripper GC hits an iron off the 12th tee during day three of Liv Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Course on April 23, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia.
LIV Golf Exploring Women's Spinoff League
Brooks Koepka reacts to his birdie on the 18th green during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament
A LIV Golfer Sits Atop the Masters Leaderboard

Recommended

Suggested for you

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
These Beers Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Why Yogi Berra Might Be the Most Overlooked MLB Superstar of All Time
The Speculative Economics of Super-Aged Whiskies

Keep Reading

A photo of runners in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race.

10 Easy-Entry American Road Races Worth Traveling For
Naked couple playing virtual reality at home, man with VR glasses opening magical universe of fantasy

The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
Jack Sock playing professional pickleball. We caught up with the tennis star to talk about his new sport.

Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
Santa Fe, New Mexico

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Santa Fe
Rare Old Fashioned drink at Rare Society in San Diego

This Fat-Washed Old Fashioned Is Deliciously Decadent
illustration of four bottles that earned top honors at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Best American Blended and Single Malt Whiskeys, According to The Oscars of Booze
Foot care products on a pink, blue and purple abstract background

The Best Foot Care Products, Recommended by a Podiatrist to Pro Athletes
The Freestyle by Samsung in a living room where three people are playing video games. The Discover Samsung Event features discounts across the tech brand's portfolio.

Our 5 Favorite Deals During This Week’s Discover Samsung Event
Paravel's Ultimate Set

It's Your Last Chance to Score Discounted Travel Gear From Paravel

Trending

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
These Beers Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Why Yogi Berra Might Be the Most Overlooked MLB Superstar of All Time