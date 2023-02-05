Kyrie Irving Is Heading to Dallas In Nets-Mavericks Trade

In the end, Kyrie Irving won’t be heading to the Lakers — but he is on his way out of Brooklyn. On Sunday afternoon, countless media outlets reported that the former Brooklyn Nets player would be traded to the Dallas Mavericks — ending a situation where neither team nor player was happy, and where Irving was drawing more attention for his comments off the court than his performance on it.



As per CBS Sports, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are set to head to Brooklyn. The Nets will also receive a first-round draft pick in 2029 along with two second-round draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks offered a more enticing package to the Nets than the one the Lakers were offering.

The Nets-Mavericks talks accelerated on a trade today, sources said. The Lakers and Nets had several conversations on a potential deal, but Nets preferred Mavs' package — getting back a point guard and wing to plug in now plus the future picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

The trade will find Dinwiddie returning to familiar territory; he played for the Nets from 2016 to 2021. According to ESPN’s reporting, the Nets are planning to use the draft picks acquired from Dallas in upcoming deals to further solidify their roster.



Whatever those deals may be, the Nets will need to make them quickly — the league’s trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 9. And with both teams having an eye on the playoffs, it’s not hard to see why both the Nets and Mavericks would seek out players who can make a difference in the weeks and months to come.



It’s also very possible Irving won’t be the only big name leaving Brooklyn this month. There are rumors that the Phoenix Suns are making a significant effort to bring Kevin Durant to Arizona — though nothing is confirmed as of this writing.