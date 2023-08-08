InsideHook
Sports | August 8, 2023 10:53 am

Who’s No. 2 Behind Patrick Mahomes on NFL’s “Top 100 Players” List?

The selection may surprise you.

Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. f
Patrick Mahomes's peers have recognized him as the NFL's best player.
Jamie Squire/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

A two-time Super Bowl champion and league MVP at the age of just 27, Patrick Mahomes has been voted as the top player in the National Football League by his peers and comes in at No. 1 on the NFL’s annual “Top 100 Players” list.

“What else is there to say about Mahomes? We all know the stats, the records broken, the MVP awards won,” according to the list’s writers. “He took his growing legend to a new level in 2022 by leading his Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory on a sprained ankle, making his No. 1 ranking on this list a deserved accomplishment, though just one of many he added to his résumé last season.”

Projecting as a guaranteed lock for Canton, entering his seventh year in the NFL with a sparkling 64-16 record as a starter in the regular season, Mahomes was an easy choice for the top spot. It’s no surprise that players across the league recognize him as the brightest star in pro football.

The name behind Mahomes on the “Top 100 Players” list is a bit of a surprise, although perhaps it shouldn’t be when you consider the number of eye-popping plays the NFL’s No. 2 has made in his short career.

A Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons and the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson comes in as the second-ranked player on the Top 100 Players list. If that ranking for the former star LSU wideout — who won the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship with Joe Burrow throwing him the football — seems high, remember Jefferson does stuff like this:

Jefferson, who has accomplished what he has accomplished in the pros with ho-hum Kirk Cousins as his quarterback, was ranked No. 15 in last year’s edition of the list, so he made a sizable jump. (Mahomes, somehow, was ranked at No. 7 prior to last season.)

“Jefferson just keeps getting better and better in his short career,” per the NFL’s post. “His league-leading marks in 2022 already place him sixth and seventh, respectively, all-time for receiving yards (1,809) and receptions (128) in a single season. With one of the greatest seasons by a WR ever, Jefferson was named Offensive Player of the Year and finished fifth in MVP voting, the highest placing for a non-QB this year. And he’s still just 24 years old.”

The full Top 10 is below.

1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Justin Jefferson
3. Jalen Hurts
4. Nick Bosa
5. Travis Kelce
6. Joe Burrow
7. Tyreek Hill
8. Josh Allen
9. Micah Parsons
10. Chris Jones

