At 27, Patrick Mahomes Is Already a Lock for the Hall of Fame

Currently headed to Disneyland after winning Super Bowl MVP for the second time just days after he took home his second regular-season MVP award, 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes isn’t also just on his way to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame — he’s already there.

The annual Disney parade for the Super Bowl MVP will be at Disneyland today. Here’s MVP Mahomes with the traditional video 🏈@DisneyParks @fox35orlando

pic.twitter.com/UHfh0d8j36 — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) February 13, 2023

A two-time champion just six seasons into his professional career — and a starter for only five — Mahomes already has as many Super Bowl wins as all-time quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Steve Young, John Elway, Roger Staubach and Bart Starr, among others. (Eli Manning, who is a borderline Hall of Famer but will likely get in when all is said and done, also has two Super Bowl wins.)

With Sunday’s 38-35 win over the Eagles, Mahomes already has more championship rings than legendary quarterbacks including Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas, among others. If Mahomes, wins another title, he’ll equal Troy Aikman with three. Should he win another one after that, he’ll be tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw with four.

Patrick Mahomes spent a good six minutes going around the Kansas City Chiefs locker room as soon as he walked in after the Super Bowl was over and congratulated every single one of his teammates and coaches before finally sitting down at his locker. pic.twitter.com/HEJZxqv6p1 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

And while it is certainly too early to start talking about Mahomes winning five more Super Bowls to catch Tom Brady, that is definitely on the table as it took the longtime Patriot and short-time Buc 23 seasons to win his seven titles. When he was Mahomes’s age, Brady had already won the Super Bowl three times in three tries. But Brady, who is the only quarterback Mahomes has lost to in the season’s final game, didn’t get his fourth ring until he was 37. It’ll be a decade until Mahomes hits that age and, at least at this point, it seems hard to imagine him not winning at least a couple of titles over the next 10 years.

The first player to be named MVP in the regular season and the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner with the Rams in 1999, Mahomes has averaged close to 40 touchdowns per season during his five seasons as a starter compared to just 10 interceptions and has accumulated a 64-16 record during the regular season. In his 14 postseason games, Mahomes has a passer rating of 107.4 with 4,084 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with a stellar 11-3 record.

Mahomes doing THIS on his bad ankle is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/5s3UD9e7Zv — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) February 13, 2023

That’s a lot of victories, but Mahomes remembers the losses. “I appreciate it because of the failures,” he said of Sunday’s win. “It gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion.”

Talented, young and clearly dedicated to winning, Mahomes has a Hall-of-Fame career ahead of him — and behind him.