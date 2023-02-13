InsideHook
Sports | February 13, 2023 11:33 am

At 27, Patrick Mahomes Is Already a Lock for the Hall of Fame

Amazingly, the face of the NFL has been a starter for just five seasons

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs celebrates winning Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes was voted the MVP of Super Bowl LVII.
Ezra Shaw/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Currently headed to Disneyland after winning Super Bowl MVP for the second time just days after he took home his second regular-season MVP award, 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes isn’t also just on his way to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame — he’s already there.

A two-time champion just six seasons into his professional career — and a starter for only five — Mahomes already has as many Super Bowl wins as all-time quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Steve Young, John Elway, Roger Staubach and Bart Starr, among others. (Eli Manning, who is a borderline Hall of Famer but will likely get in when all is said and done, also has two Super Bowl wins.)

With Sunday’s 38-35 win over the Eagles, Mahomes already has more championship rings than legendary quarterbacks including Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas, among others. If Mahomes, wins another title, he’ll equal Troy Aikman with three. Should he win another one after that, he’ll be tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw with four.

And while it is certainly too early to start talking about Mahomes winning five more Super Bowls to catch Tom Brady, that is definitely on the table as it took the longtime Patriot and short-time Buc 23 seasons to win his seven titles. When he was Mahomes’s age, Brady had already won the Super Bowl three times in three tries. But Brady, who is the only quarterback Mahomes has lost to in the season’s final game, didn’t get his fourth ring until he was 37. It’ll be a decade until Mahomes hits that age and, at least at this point, it seems hard to imagine him not winning at least a couple of titles over the next 10 years.

What’s the Deal With Patrick Mahomes’s Ketchup Obsession?
What’s the Deal With Patrick Mahomes’s Ketchup Obsession?

The reigning MVP dishes the sauce on the condiment we’ll all use or avoid this summer

The first player to be named MVP in the regular season and the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner with the Rams in 1999, Mahomes has averaged close to 40 touchdowns per season during his five seasons as a starter compared to just 10 interceptions and has accumulated a 64-16 record during the regular season. In his 14 postseason games, Mahomes has a passer rating of 107.4 with 4,084 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with a stellar 11-3 record.

That’s a lot of victories, but Mahomes remembers the losses. “I appreciate it because of the failures,” he said of Sunday’s win. “It gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion.”

Talented, young and clearly dedicated to winning, Mahomes has a Hall-of-Fame career ahead of him — and behind him.

More Like This

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs scrambles against the Eagles.
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
Juju Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster Might Have Gotten a $1M Bonus for This Year's Super Bowl
Philadelphia Art Museum
Art and Barbecue at Stake in Museums' Super Bowl Bet

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam: Which Is the Best Sonos Soundbar for You?

Keep Reading

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs scrambles against the Eagles.

Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
Chateaubriand roast cooked medium rare

This Chateaubriand Will Be the Star of Your Valentine's Day
Grand Place In Brussels at dusk

Here's Your Itinerary for a Perfect Weekend in Brussels
a pair of Nike Vaporfly 3 running shoes on a black and white background

Here’s Your First Peek at Nike’s Latest Marathon Super Shoe
Nobis Oliver Reversible Jacket in the Snow

Nobis Makes the Perfect Jacket for Every Conceivable Winter Situation
The founder of Fliteboard, against a conceptual background of clouds.

How to Be Happy, According to an Electric Surfboard Entrepreneur
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Is Steven Soderbergh’s Ode to Live Performance
a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Canon R8, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Adidas x Jamaica Kits
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party