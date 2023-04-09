InsideHook
Sports | April 9, 2023 5:47 pm

Did Jim Nantz Just Take a Swipe at LIV Golf on the Air?

If so, it was a pretty mild dig

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Pop quiz: have you ever abbreviated the word “crosswalk” as “CW”? Do you know anyone who does this? This is not as random a question as it might seem. Instead, it’s at the heart of what might have been a verbal swipe at LIV Golf on the air — or a mere verbal stumble — during coverage of the Masters.

Golf has a breakdown of what took place. While Brooks Koepka made his way to his third shot on the 15th hole, Nantz described his destination by saying, “There he is right on the C.W.” After a lengthy pause, he clarified that he meant “the crosswalk.”

If this was a dig at Koepka’s affiliation with LIV Golf — which is broadcast on the CW — that could explain a lot. Though it’s also a relatively mild dig at the rival golf tour, if that’s what it was.

Nantz has been critical of LIV Golf in the past. Last year, as reported by Golf Monthly, Nantz discussed the rival tour during the broadcast of the RBC Canadian Open. “What I keep hearing from people, too, is a sense of disappointment, even a little betrayal,” he said. “They’ve always been told the story — and I know it was true — that at some point in their careers the dream was to play on the PGA Tour, build a legacy, build your future financially.”

The Masters Sensation Sam Bennett Has a Moving Tattoo Story
The Masters Sensation Sam Bennett Has a Moving Tattoo Story

He's currently third in the tournament

As criticism of LIV Golf goes, citing the network that broadcasts them seems relatively mild. Perhaps it was a roundabout way of pointing to the proverbial elephant in the room.

More Like This

Brooks Koepka reacts to his birdie on the 18th green during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament
A LIV Golfer Sits Atop the Masters Leaderboard
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Brooks Koepka of the United States look on during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Thanks to Augusta, the LIV Golf-PGA Conflict Now Has a Cold War Feel
Closeup of Masters logo on Sunday at Augusta National. Augusta, GA 4/10/2022
A Majority of Golf Fans Would Get a Masters Tattoo If It Meant They Could Play a Round at Augusta

Recommended

Suggested for you

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
How to Get a Rowing Workout Without a Rower

Keep Reading

Lead SurfX coach, J.D.

Follow Your Own “Endless Summer” With This Surfing Program in Costa Rica
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in "Air"

Is “Air” a Worthy Ben and Matt Reunion?
The Harvey Weinstein verdict, as drawn by Jane Rosenberg

America's Best Court Artist Prepared Her Whole Life for Trump
Christine Wiseman and her elevated takes on both a Pornstar Martini and a hotel bar in the new Moxy Williamsburg

How Christine Wiseman Is Transforming the Hotel Bar
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

At Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Old Town Gets a New Twist
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab
A box kit from Nebula Genomics

Review: Nebula Genomics Offers Health Analysis Via Genetic Testing
Four trail running shoes on a grass background

The Best Trail Shoes for Off-Road Running
Virginia's Creeper Trail has some hidden food gems, if you're willing to make some pit stops.

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise

Trending

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History