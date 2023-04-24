InsideHook
Sports | April 24, 2023 5:45 pm

Turns Out Aaron Rodgers Is Heading to the Jets After All

The Packers are getting several draft picks in return

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Putting your money on Aaron Rodgers playing football for a team with green in their uniforms next season was, after a certain point, the very definition of a safe bet. And now, we know which one it’ll be — with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets announcing a trade that’ll send the quarterback to the scenic landscape of East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As reported by Kris Rhim of The New York Times and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the trade sending Rodgers east will result in a number of draft picks heading to Green Bay. Accompanying Rodgers to the Jets will be the 15th draft pick overall, plus a second pick in the fifth round. For their part, the Packers are set to receive the 13th draft pick overall, plus a second round and a sixth round pick.

Schefter also reported that the Jets are sending the Packers a second round pick in the 2024 draft. Should Rodgers play in 65% of the Jets’ plays, that will become a first round pick.

Last year, the Jets experienced a season that was sometimes encouraging and sometimes frustrating — with, as the Times‘ Khim notes, quarterback issues at the root of many of the team’s woes. The groundwork to bring Rodgers to the Jets has been an ongoing effort for the Jets’ front office, with his move seeming more a case of “if” than “when” at times.

Will Rodgers bring the Jets their first Super Bowl win since the 1968 season — or even their first divisional championship since the 2002 season? The upcoming season kicks off on September 7.

