InsideHook
Sports | July 14, 2023 11:50 am

$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver

The Broncos can avoid future guarantees by releasing Wilson after the 2023 season

Russell Wilson warms up prior to a Broncos game.
Russell Wilson may not get a third chance in Denver.
David Eulitt/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Following a first season to forget in Denver, $245-million quarterback Russell Wilson is hoping to get the Broncos back on track with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton now roaming the sidelines at Empower Field at Mile High, following the dismissal of the dumpster fire that was Nathaniel Hackett.

Wilson, who led the Broncos to just four wins last season and only completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts, is under more pressure than previously believed to get things turned around in a hurry, as The Athletic reports there is a clause in his contract that would allow the Broncos to cut the 34-year-old before the 2024 season and save themselves $37 million in 2025. A move like that would be drastic, but it would also get the team out of an albatross of a contract that could theoretically keep Wilson with the Broncos through his age-40 season in 2028.

Cutting Wilson after this season would be a bold move by Payton and Denver’s ownership, but the 59-year-old coach, who won a Super Bowl in New Orleans and annually had the Saints ranked as one of the league’s top offenses, has been given “the green light” to build the roster and infrastructure in the way he sees fit. Should that fit no longer include Wilson if he struggles again in the 2023 season, Payton can always turn to free-agent acquisition Jarrett Stidham, 26, next season or draft his next quarterback.

It Appears the Seahawks Fleeced the Broncos in the Russell Wilson Trade
It Appears the Seahawks Fleeced the Broncos in the Russell Wilson Trade

Seattle has gone 3-3 with Geno Smith at QB since trading Wilson as the Broncos have limped to a 2-4 record with him

“It’s a crazy amount of money, but when you change decision-makers, I’m sure there’s going to be more information gathered before a decision is made. I wouldn’t think it’s a lock that he’s there (beyond 2023),” said former NFL general manager Randy Mueller. “I think they showed their hand by signing Jarrett Stidham and paying him [$5 million guaranteed] what they paid him. That’s the insurance against [Wilson] not improving off last year. I’m assuming Sean told [ownership], ‘I’ll do everything I can to get Russell back on track. But, at the end of the day, we’re here to win games.’ That’s the unwritten agreement I’d think he has with them. That’s just me surmising it.”

One of the top quarterbacks in the league and a Super Bowl winner during his 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson will have every opportunity to regain his former form as cutting him will make things difficult financially for the Broncos. Difficult, but not impossible, so if the same Wilson we saw last season returns this year, he’ll be gone.

“Wilson was always going to get a second chance to lead the Broncos back into brighter days,” wrote The Athletic. “But if he doesn’t elevate his play quickly under Payton’s guidance in 2023, a third chance will be no such guarantee.”

More Like This

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets throws a pass at OTAs
How Does Aaron Rodgers Feel About Being on “Hard Knocks” With the Jets?
Departing Washington owner Daniel Snyder.
ESPN: Departing NFL Owner Threatened League With “Blackmail PowerPoint”
An NFL logo on the field.
Americans Love Football Much More Than Politics or Hollywood

Recommended

Suggested for you

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
The Best Bourbons Under $100
No, Mike Love, the FBI Doesn’t Care If the Beach Boys Play “Surfer Girl”
These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live
9 Small Watches That Will Make a Big Impression

Keep Reading

lineup of the best summer roses on a striped pink packground

The Best Summer Rosés to Quench Your Thirst This Season
Welcome to the birthplace of American dry fly-fishing

Chasing Trout in the Catskill Mountains
Stacks of CDs

Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
Anchor beer

Anchor Brewing’s Demise Is a Sad Sign of the Times for Craft Beer
An artistically blurry photo of runners' legs zooming by in a race.

How to Prevent the Most Common Running Injuries
Fish & Chips

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place
Backpack cooler hero update

The Best Backpack Coolers of 2023
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Is Full of Summer-Ready Athleisure

Trending

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
The Best Bourbons Under $100
No, Mike Love, the FBI Doesn’t Care If the Beach Boys Play “Surfer Girl”
These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live