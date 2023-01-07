InsideHook
Science | January 7, 2023 11:45 am

MIT Tech Helps NASA Build Parts in Space

A potential solution to a timeless problem

International Space Station
The International Space Station in orbit.
NASA
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Let’s say you’re involved in a project where you need to build or repair something when you discover that you’re missing something crucial — a screw or bolt in the correct size, perhaps. The solution to this is generally pretty simple. Maybe you have a jar full of nuts and bolts on hand; maybe you have a hardware store nearby. In the worst case scenario, you can always order a replacement part online.

All of these situations are only applicable to projects taking place on the surface of the Earth. Once you’re in space, you’re in a much more challenging position — there isn’t necessarily a box of odds and ends where the right part might be found just floating around.

That’s what makes a new venture from MIT and NASA so enticing. As The Washington Post reports, astronauts on the International Space Station recently completed a test of a new system that allows astronauts to build different parts on the fly while in space.

As the article describes, the technology centers around a box in which silicone and resin are used to make the parts in question.

It’s one of several projects from MIT’s Space Exploration Initiative that aims to make the process of getting to space — and working there — easier for all involved. Now that the parts have been made, the next step is testing them on Earth and determining whether or not they’re comparable to their counterparts made on the planet’s surface. If it turns out that they are, the daily tasks of astronauts will get a little easier.

More Like This

Artemis 1 launch
Artemis I Just Recorded the Moon for the First Time
Challenger memorial
Divers Discover Artifact From Space Shuttle Challenger
Lunar landing sites
NASA Announces Potential Lunar Landing Sites for Artemis III

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits
WTF, Exactly, Is Major League Pickleball?

Keep Reading

January 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
The Detroit Lions wait to snap the ball against the Green Bay Packers.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 18
melissa clark headshot next to dinner in one cookbook

Melissa Clark Talks “Dinner in One” and Her Favorite All-Purpose Kitchen Tools
a collage of Tracksmith running shoes on a yellow background overlayed with the Products of the Week logo

Products of the Week: CES Tech, Trail Mix Beer and Tracksmith’s First Trainer
Robe and towels from FluffCo on top of a bath

Review: FluffCo Wants to Recreate the Luxury Hotel Experience in Your Home
Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO on a black and white plaid background

Take Up to 60% Off Rugged Bestsellers During Faherty’s End-of-Season Sale
Seth Rogen in a beige outfit on a coffee-colored background

The Seth Rogen Look You Should Be Copying This Season
a collage of designer items from Mr Porter on a blue gradient background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Up to 60% Off — Here’s Exactly What To Buy
Row of townhouses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward 

Trending

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits