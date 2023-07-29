InsideHook
Music | July 29, 2023 10:53 pm

Margo Price and Maggie Rogers Joined My Morning Jacket at the Newport Folk Festival

The band has a history of festival guest appearances

My Morning Jacket
Maggie Rogers performs with Jim James and My Morning Jacket during the Newport Folk Festival 2023 at Fort Adams State Park on July 28, 2023.
Douglas Mason/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Surprise guest appearances are, for some musicians, a hallmark of festival appearances. At this year’s Newport Folk Festival, My Morning Jacket took that ethos to potentially absurd lengths — with echoes of the time Orbital brought the 2010 Glastonbury Music Festival to a close by covering the Doctor Who theme with Matt Smith on stage.

Now, My Morning Jacket bringing high-profile guests on stage with them at Newport isn’t exactly a singular occurrence. Their 2012 set at the festival included appearances by Brittany Howard, Conor Oberst and Laura Veirs, for instance. And this year’s performance also included some heavy hitters; as Consequence reports, both Maggie Rogers and Margo Price joined the band at various points during the set, as did an actual Muppet.

Margo Price and the band covered Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move,” while Maggie Rogers joined the group to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Say You Love Me.”

My Morning Jacket’s most recent album is a self-titled effort from 2021. Writing at Allmusic, Mark Deming noted the band sounded “back in fighting shape and embracing their eclectic psychedelic roots rock vision with passion and clarity.” The band has announced tour dates through November of this year, with its One Big Holiday festival scheduled for April of 2024.

