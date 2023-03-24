Europol Raid in Bulgaria Unearths Lost Jackson Pollock Painting

It’s not unusual to hear reports of law enforcement conducting a raid on a business or storage space as part of a larger effort against organized crime. In certain cases, the end result of that will involve an announcement about the recovery of stolen goods, drugs or weapons. What’s a lot less familiar is one of those raids turning up a valuable work of art — like, say, a Jackson Pollock painting.



And yet that’s exactly what took place this week in Bulgaria. As The Art Newspaper reports, a Europol-led raid in the city of Sofia turned up what appears to be a painting by Pollock with a 1949 date — and a dedication to Lauren Bacall. According to the article, the raid in Sofia was one part of a larger operation that also sent law enforcement to Athens and Crete. The painting is reportedly valued at close to $54 million.



The discovery of the Pollock painting isn’t the only eyebrow-raising part of the announcement. Instead, it’s the fact that the painting wasn’t the only work by a world-famous artist found as part of the raid. Radio Bulgaria reports that “[f]ive other paintings by prominent artists” were also turned up as part of Europol’s efforts.

According to an article on the news site Novinite, the painting is in the hands of Bulgaria’s National Art Gallery, where experts will take a deeper look into its history. This discovery seems like the tip of the proverbial iceberg — and between the dedication and the painting’s discovery in Sofia, there seem to be several stories still waiting to be told.