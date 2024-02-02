13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

What does your February look like? If the first weekend of the month is any indication, there’s one word that comes to mind: busy. We’re still in the midst of winter, to be sure, but this weekend brings a number of events to buy the vintage LP or sartorial accessory you’ve always craved. There are some enticing tasting menus happening around town and the arrival of one of the biggest names in sports. Here’s a rundown of things to do in NYC that have caught our eye.

Friday, February 2

If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe, sometimes the right piece of vintage menswear can be the perfect complement to a given look. The array of vendors taking part in the Manhattan Vintage Show can also make for a welcome trip into sartorial history, with past editions featuring the likes of items from David Bowie’s collection. General admission is $22.48, with an early access option priced at $48.96.

Platform by the James Beard Foundation David Chow

February brings with it a host of exciting Lunar New Year-themed events, tasting menus and collaborations. That includes a Friday night dinner at Platform by the James Beard Foundation, featuring a menu from Potluck Club’s Zhan Chen and Saigon Social’s Helen Nguyen. The tasting menu includes delectable-looking takes on pork belly, banh mi and more. Tickets are available from $160.00.

Looking to kick off the month with some theater? Mona Pirnot’s I Love You So Much I Could Die blends songs performed by the playwright and a series of monologues read by software developed by Microsoft. It’s part of artistic director Patricia McGregor’s first year with NYTW and is directed by playwright Lucas Hnath (The Thin Place, Dana H.). It’s running through March 9, and tickets start at $25.00.

During the last decade and change, both Nosaj Thing and Jacques Greene have made their names creating some of the most acclaimed dance music out there. The AV Club called the former “one of the most consistent and daring producers working,” while Pitchfork’s review of the latter’s 2023 single “Believe” noted that it “[elicits] the close-eyed, hands-up transcendence only a good DJ can supply.” They’ll be sharing a bill at the Queens venue H0L0, with tickets priced at $40.00.

Saturday, February 3

Some college basketball on a Saturday afternoon, perhaps? This event is the brainchild of Michael B. Jordan and brings together a quartet of HBCUs for a pair of games. Grambling State vs. Jackson State is first up, followed by Howard (who had a memorable 2023 season) vs. Hampton. Tickets start at $25.00.

There’s rarely a bad time to visit Governors Island, and making a winter trip there to take in some ice sculptures sounds like an ideal seasonal activity. This year’s event, the third annual one of its kind, features 10 finalists who’ll be working on their sculptures from noon until 2:00 p.m. A winner will be announced afterwards, followed by a party. Food trucks will be on hand, and admission is free.

There’s nothing quite like a good record fair — and the prospect of Academy Records, a terrific establishment in its own right, making a foray into this space is especially exciting. This event will bring together a host of local record stores and sellers, and admission is free. Later that night, venue TV Eye will host an afterparty show featuring Lamplight, Zane Morris, Dave Miller Quintet and Prison; admission for that is $19.57.

If you make your way to Queens Museum through April 7, you can take in to reverberate tenderly, a show by artist sonia louise davis. The show includes several musical instruments known as sounders, and on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., a trio of musicians — Rena Anakwe, Sarah Galdes and Sugar Vendil — will begin making music using them. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required.

A record fair and a book fair in one weekend? February is off to a good start. This two-day event runs on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty State Park’s Terminal Building and brings together everyone from art book publishers to DIY zine makers. Tickets start at $5.00, and there’s also a VIP option for $65.00 that gets you into the afterparty with drink tickets, a tote bag and more.

Gary Gulman in 2020 Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

What’s better than a night of comedy? A night of comedy benefitting a good cause. In this case, that cause is Wellness Together, which brings mental health professionals to schools. The lineup of comedians is impressive as well: Gary Gulman, Chris Gethard, Clare O’Kane, Christi Somers and the troupe Business Casual. Tickets start at $25.35.

There have certainly been some memorable clashes between the Knicks and Lakers over the years. The last time these two teams met, New York came away with a 114-109 win. Will LeBron James and the Lakers avenge that loss at Madison Square Garden this time out? That said, demand for this one is high — the lowest-priced ticket on Ticketmaster, as of this writing, was $425.92.

Sunday, February 4

Beginning this weekend, Financial District pub The Dead Rabbit is debuting a series called Tradition, Meet Tomorrow in collaboration with Irish chef Mark Moriarty. The first installment, a tasting menu in honor of Saint Brigid’s Day, features dishes from Aishling Moore, known for her work at the Cork eatery Goldie. The tasting menu includes five dishes with beverage pairings; the cost is $180.00.

February has no shortage of notable events in the food world — including this panel discussion in which a host of culinary notables discuss the intersection of race and the restaurant industry. Among the panelists are James Beard Award winner Chef Mavis-Jay, Michelin-starred pastry chef Camari Mick, the Brooklyn Brewery’s Garrett Oliver and more. Tickets are $30.00, with proceeds benefiting the Black Farmer Fund. As of this writing, the event’s Resy page has an option to notify you if more tickets become available.

Looking Ahead

New York City dry pot restaurant MáLà Project has a few intriguing things planned for the Year of the Dragon, including an event on February 8 in collaboration with Busboy. Plus, a series of special menu items will be available during Lunar New Year weekend.