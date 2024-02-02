13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

What does your February look like? If the first weekend of the month is any indication, there’s one word that comes to mind: busy. We’re still in the midst of winter, to be sure, but this weekend brings a number of events to buy the vintage LP or sartorial accessory you’ve always craved. There are some enticing tasting menus happening around town and the arrival of one of the biggest names in sports. Here’s a rundown of things to do in NYC that have caught our eye.
Friday, February 2
Manhattan Vintage Show at Metropolitan Pavilion
If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe, sometimes the right piece of vintage menswear can be the perfect complement to a given look. The array of vendors taking part in the Manhattan Vintage Show can also make for a welcome trip into sartorial history, with past editions featuring the likes of items from David Bowie’s collection. General admission is $22.48, with an early access option priced at $48.96.
Lunar New Year Tasting Menu at Platform by the James Beard Foundation
February brings with it a host of exciting Lunar New Year-themed events, tasting menus and collaborations. That includes a Friday night dinner at Platform by the James Beard Foundation, featuring a menu from Potluck Club’s Zhan Chen and Saigon Social’s Helen Nguyen. The tasting menu includes delectable-looking takes on pork belly, banh mi and more. Tickets are available from $160.00.
I Love You So Much I Could Die at New York Theatre Workshop
Looking to kick off the month with some theater? Mona Pirnot’s I Love You So Much I Could Die blends songs performed by the playwright and a series of monologues read by software developed by Microsoft. It’s part of artistic director Patricia McGregor’s first year with NYTW and is directed by playwright Lucas Hnath (The Thin Place, Dana H.). It’s running through March 9, and tickets start at $25.00.
Nosaj Thing and Jacques Greene at H0L0
During the last decade and change, both Nosaj Thing and Jacques Greene have made their names creating some of the most acclaimed dance music out there. The AV Club called the former “one of the most consistent and daring producers working,” while Pitchfork’s review of the latter’s 2023 single “Believe” noted that it “[elicits] the close-eyed, hands-up transcendence only a good DJ can supply.” They’ll be sharing a bill at the Queens venue H0L0, with tickets priced at $40.00.
Saturday, February 3
Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at Prudential Center
Some college basketball on a Saturday afternoon, perhaps? This event is the brainchild of Michael B. Jordan and brings together a quartet of HBCUs for a pair of games. Grambling State vs. Jackson State is first up, followed by Howard (who had a memorable 2023 season) vs. Hampton. Tickets start at $25.00.
Ice Sculpture Show at Governors Island
There’s rarely a bad time to visit Governors Island, and making a winter trip there to take in some ice sculptures sounds like an ideal seasonal activity. This year’s event, the third annual one of its kind, features 10 finalists who’ll be working on their sculptures from noon until 2:00 p.m. A winner will be announced afterwards, followed by a party. Food trucks will be on hand, and admission is free.
The Music Lover’s Guide to NYCThe best record stores, venues and musical landmarks you’ll find in the five boroughs
Academy Records and Friends Record Fair at TV Eye
There’s nothing quite like a good record fair — and the prospect of Academy Records, a terrific establishment in its own right, making a foray into this space is especially exciting. This event will bring together a host of local record stores and sellers, and admission is free. Later that night, venue TV Eye will host an afterparty show featuring Lamplight, Zane Morris, Dave Miller Quintet and Prison; admission for that is $19.57.
Sounders at Queens Museum
If you make your way to Queens Museum through April 7, you can take in to reverberate tenderly, a show by artist sonia louise davis. The show includes several musical instruments known as sounders, and on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., a trio of musicians — Rena Anakwe, Sarah Galdes and Sugar Vendil — will begin making music using them. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required.
Jersey Art Book Fair
A record fair and a book fair in one weekend? February is off to a good start. This two-day event runs on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty State Park’s Terminal Building and brings together everyone from art book publishers to DIY zine makers. Tickets start at $5.00, and there’s also a VIP option for $65.00 that gets you into the afterparty with drink tickets, a tote bag and more.
Chris Gethard and Gary Gulman at Littlefield
What’s better than a night of comedy? A night of comedy benefitting a good cause. In this case, that cause is Wellness Together, which brings mental health professionals to schools. The lineup of comedians is impressive as well: Gary Gulman, Chris Gethard, Clare O’Kane, Christi Somers and the troupe Business Casual. Tickets start at $25.35.
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden
There have certainly been some memorable clashes between the Knicks and Lakers over the years. The last time these two teams met, New York came away with a 114-109 win. Will LeBron James and the Lakers avenge that loss at Madison Square Garden this time out? That said, demand for this one is high — the lowest-priced ticket on Ticketmaster, as of this writing, was $425.92.
Sunday, February 4
Saint Brigid’s Day Tasting Menu at Dead Rabbit
Beginning this weekend, Financial District pub The Dead Rabbit is debuting a series called Tradition, Meet Tomorrow in collaboration with Irish chef Mark Moriarty. The first installment, a tasting menu in honor of Saint Brigid’s Day, features dishes from Aishling Moore, known for her work at the Cork eatery Goldie. The tasting menu includes five dishes with beverage pairings; the cost is $180.00.
“Black AF” Culinary Panel Discussion at Musket Room
February has no shortage of notable events in the food world — including this panel discussion in which a host of culinary notables discuss the intersection of race and the restaurant industry. Among the panelists are James Beard Award winner Chef Mavis-Jay, Michelin-starred pastry chef Camari Mick, the Brooklyn Brewery’s Garrett Oliver and more. Tickets are $30.00, with proceeds benefiting the Black Farmer Fund. As of this writing, the event’s Resy page has an option to notify you if more tickets become available.
Looking Ahead
Year of the Dragon at MáLà Project
New York City dry pot restaurant MáLà Project has a few intriguing things planned for the Year of the Dragon, including an event on February 8 in collaboration with Busboy. Plus, a series of special menu items will be available during Lunar New Year weekend.
This article was featured in the InsideHook NY newsletter. Sign up now for more from all five boroughs.