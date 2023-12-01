Alpine World Cup grounds
A volunteer works in the finish area of the Zermatt-Cervinia downhill.
Manuel Schwarz/picture alliance via Getty Images
Culture

Downhill Skiing Architecture Launch Delayed by Matterhorn Weather

A portable, solar-powered ski house will debut in 2024

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 1, 2023 7:51 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

The effects of climate change on downhill skiing are well-documented at this point — so, in an ideal world, the architecture around the sport in question should have as minimal an impact on the environment as possible. And it’s with that in mind that the firm Ingenhoven Architects created a state-of-the-art start house for an event on the Matterhorn for this year’s Alpine Ski World Cup.

Writing at Dezeen, Kate Donaldson has more details of the building, which took some design cues from igloos – which seems understandable enough — and combined that aesthetic with green technology and a number of measures designed to make the whole thing portable. That includes an inflatable approach to the structure itself, which is stabilized by drilling into the ice below in a way that, Donaldson writes, won’t leave anything behind after it’s been removed.

Unfortunately, this structure won’t make its formal debut until next year’s Alpine Ski World Cup. Why? Well, it has to do with the unpredictability of the weather on the Matterhorn. Precipitation is good for getting snow on the mountain, and good for skiing there in the long run — but wind and heavy snow coinciding with the competition dates this year meant that the start house in question won’t make its formal debut until 2024.

All told, the structure weighs 600 kilograms — or a little over 1,300 pounds. A series of 40 solar panels placed atop the start house will provide power within. The firm told Dezeen that their goal was “a refined, minimalistic design blending seamlessly with the awe-inspiring alpine landscape” — a goal that they achieved with an aesthetic that feels both high-tech and cozy. And it all fits into four boxes once it’s ready to be transported.

Apple Watches Are Mistaking Skiing for Car Accidents
Apple Watches Are Mistaking Skiing for Car Accidents
 Emergency services departments are not thrilled

As the Associated Press reports, the downhill race in question was set to take place in mid-November at the Zermatt ski resort in Switzerland, on a course designed by Olympic gold medal winner Didier Defago. It’ll be one to watch when next year’s event comes around — as long as the weather is agreeable.

More Like This

Skiing
How Will El Nino Affect Your Winter Skiing Plans?
A train going around a curve over a bridge in Switzerland
The Best Way to Do the Swiss Alps? By Train in the Summertime.
Remi Lindholm
Finnish Olympian Freezes Penis While Cross-Country Skiing
Stars over New Germany State Park
The “Maryland Alps” Are Perfect for Your Secret Spring Weekend Getaway

Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bill Maher on the December 1, 2023 episode of "Real Time."
Bill Maher and David Mamet Revisited the History of Adult Films on “Real Time”
A man lunging across a gym floor.
Is the “Matterhorn Method” the Future of Fitness?
Lung x-ray
A Lung Cancer Study Suggests AI's True Benefit Might Be in Medicine
A retro helmet featuring the old Pat Patriot logo.
Not Even Taylor Swift Could Save the Patriots
A bottle of Old Elk Cigar Cut on a pile of tobacco and cigars. Cigar cut or cigar blends are becoming popular in whiskey.
What Is Cigar Blend Whiskey?
Alo models on a grey background.
When in Doubt, Gift Her Athleisure From Alo

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Bill Maher on the December 1, 2023 episode of "Real Time."

Bill Maher and David Mamet Revisited the History of Adult Films on “Real Time”

Alpine World Cup grounds

Downhill Skiing Architecture Launch Delayed by Matterhorn Weather

A retro helmet featuring the old Pat Patriot logo.

Not Even Taylor Swift Could Save the Patriots

Real pizza

It Sure Looks Like Uber Eats Used AI-Generated Food Photos

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

The National Park of American Samoa

Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa

exterior of great jones distilling co in manhattan

A Complete Guide to New York City’s Distilleries

The Iron Claw cast

The Best Movies, TV and Music for December

A collage of oversized coats on a herringbone background

Dream Big: The Best Oversized Coats to Bulk Up Your Winter Rotation