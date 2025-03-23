Culture

One Ski Instructor Explored the Taxonomy of Snow

Turns out there are a lot of ways to describe it

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 23, 2025 8:05 pm EDT
Snow and a branch without leaves
Describing snow is more complicated than you might think.
Getty Images

Just how many ways can you describe snow using words? That’s a bigger question than you might think — and one that countless fans of weather and language have sought to map out. One memorable example comes fromThe Atlantic‘s Ian Bogost in a 2016 article. (Full disclosure: I’ve written a book for a series Bogost edits.) Bogost explored the ways that speakers of English and Eskaleut languages can describe a certain freezing cold precipitation — all the while noting the regional variations that crop up along the way.

That brings us to the work of Russ Scholl, a Colorado resident and longtime instructor at Breckenridge Ski Resort. As KUNC’s Alex Hager chronicled, Scholl spent several years assembling a massive list of different descriptive terms for snow. Scholl began work on the project during the early days of the pandemic; due to his many years of working as a ski instructor, he’s become familiar with a vast lexicon of terms.

Scholl opted to draw inspiration from the periodic table of the elements, creating his own version where these terms are categorized by “overall quality and desirability.” He’s also assembled a similar chart for military slang; his website also says that a science fiction-themed periodic table is also in the works.

Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl
Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl
 The famed sled-dog race is a bucket-list trip — and Anchorage’s biggest party

In his conversation with Hager for KUNC, Scholl cited a number of memorable terms for snow, including, “Squeaky snow. Or, as some New Englanders call it, ‘screaming lobster.’” It isn’t hard to see the appeal of Scholl’s project — whether you’re an avid skiier, meteorologically-minded or just a fan of language in all of its permutations.

More Like This

Skip the crowds, hit the powder.
The Best Way to See Yellowstone Is From a Snowmobile Doing 45 MPH
Hollywood sign as seen from LAX with snow covered mountains in background © Pete Halvorsen
The Story Behind the Viral Shot of Snowy Mountains and the Hollywood Sign
The pier at Capitola Wharf is seen split in half in Aptos, California on January 9, 2023.
California Storms Bolstered Its Snowpack, But Didn’t Help Its Drought
The Rolls-Royce Ghost
What It’s Like to Drive a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost in the Snow

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.
American Airlines flight
Airline Gate Agent Has a New Way of Discouraging Boarding Too Early
A list of canceled flights
If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying Right Now, You're Not Alone
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Britt Lower as Helly R. in the Severance season 2 finale "Cold Harbor"
10 Lingering Questions After the Staggering Season 2 Finale of “Severance”
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Snow and a branch without leaves

One Ski Instructor Explored the Taxonomy of Snow

Glaciers in Antarctica

A Day Dedicated to Glaciers Reveals How Much They're Shrinking

Dana Carvey on "Real Time"

Dana Carvey Brought a Legion of Impressions to “Real Time With Bill Maher”

George Foreman, 1973

George Foreman, Legendary Boxer, Dead at 76

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Nodus Obscura

If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

Spicy Thai Chili Scallops with Scallions from Vital Choice. We reviewed the sustainable seafood purveyor.

What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed