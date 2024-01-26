13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

January is a busy month; paradoxically, it’s also a quiet month. But the last weekend of January 2024 abounds with some unlikely pairings — craft beer and falafel pizza, for one thing, indie pop and absurdist comedy, for another. Here’s a look at some of the NYC weekend events that we’re most intrigued by. They cover a lot of ground, whether you’re looking to expand your culinary horizons or see the latest in boating technology.

Friday, January 26

Two chefs named Eric are teaming up for an intriguing blend of culinary traditions. Those would be Pecking House’s Eric Huang and Filé Gumbo Bar’s Eric McCree, whose restaurant will host this combination of flavors on January 26 and 27. What happens when you combine acclaimed takes on Chinese and Cajun cuisine? Make a reservation for this tasting menu and find out.

Maybe you’ve been thinking about getting into the world of boating this year. Maybe you just enjoy seeing what’s happening in the nautical world. The annual New York Boat Show offers something for just about anyone who’s ever been inspired by the maritime life, and it’s running through January 28. Admission is $18.00.

January 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of jazz legend Max Roach. (If you haven’t spent time with Money Jungle, his trio record with Duke Ellington and Charles Mingus, it’s highly recommended.) Newark’s NJPAC is hosting a concert paying homage to Roach’s 1960 album We Insist!: Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite; it features the likes of Saul Williams, the Last Poets and Ravi Coltrane. Tickets start at $39.00.

Saturday, January 27

Perhaps the most iconic transit station in New York City is Grand Central Terminal — both for its distinctive architecture and for the sense that there’s more going on than you might expect there. (Like, say, a secret tennis court.) If you’ve ever wanted an expert guide to the station’s many layers and obscure history, this tour sounds like the perfect way to get it. Tickets are $39.47.

Kings County Brewers Collective makes a whole lot of fantastic beer, from memorable IPAs to savory sours. On Saturday, January 27, they’re hosting a pop-up event with “small batch pizza lab” Traze Pizza, whose menu includes multiple varieties of beguiling-sounding falafel pizza.

What happens when seven unlikely sets of collaborators come together to create something new? That’s the thinking behind 7×7, which will have its first in-person iteration since the pandemic began. Among the artists and thinkers tasked with the goal of “make something new” are Reggie Watts, Boston Dynamics’ David Robert and Ana Fabrega. There’s currently a waitlist for tickets, and access to a livestream is free.

Learning how to cook can be rewarding on countless levels, from the pragmatic to the creative. And if you’ve ever sat down to eat bao and thought, “I’d like to learn how to make this,” this weekend affords the opportunity to do just that. This class takes place on Saturday afternoon, and admission is $125 per person.

Last year, InsideHook’s Kirk Miller dubbed Mijenta “one of the most complex reposados I’ve ever tasted.” West Village spot The Wesley is hosting Mijenta this weekend as part of a series of events for the vegetable-forward destination’s re-opening festivities. The people behind the tequila will be on-hand from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and you can make reservations online.

Neither the Knicks nor the Heat are at the top of the East this season so far, but as of this writing, they’re fifth and sixth in the Eastern Conference — which could make for an especially competitive matchup. The 3:00 p.m. start also allows you plenty of time to do more in the evening if you’re looking for an especially busy day. Tickets start at $202.

The story of ESG is the stuff of legend — three sisters who essentially created the blueprint for generations of future bands in the late 1970s. A new documentary, Are You Serious?, recounts the band’s origin story and continuing influence; on Saturday, Elsewhere will host a screening of the film and a performance by the group. Waitlist spots are available.

Sunday, January 28

Greenpoint is home to plenty of notable brick-and-mortar restaurants — from Rule of Thirds to Paulie Gee’s — but there are also plenty of great pop-up establishments happening throughout the neighborhood. On Sundays at the Pencil Factory, Bon Appetitè by Kenny features an array of Nigerian dishes, made with the peanut-based spice suya. A recent Greenpointers article takes a deeper look at the menu.

Looking to tap into your creative side in the new year? On Sunday, Lower East Side indie bookstore P&T Knitwear will host a Drink ‘N Draft event, essentially providing attendees with a set of prompts they can use for their work. It doesn’t sound like a bad way to bring the weekend to a close. Tickets are $23.18, $10.00 of which can be put towards the purchase of a book or something from the bookstore cafe.

Over the years, Ian Sweet has earned plenty of acclaim for their distinctive take on indie rock. This event pairs them with SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy, along with Lexie and a DJ set from Nation of Language’s Aidan Noell. What’s not to like about a blend of indie rock and comedy? Tickets start at $22.00.

Looking Ahead

Lunar New Year is just around the corner, and a number of restaurants are hosting special event and distinctive menu options in celebration. In partnership with Tsingtao, four restaurants across the city will feature dishes made with the beer in question: Hutong, MáLà Project, Milu and Hunan Slurp. These dishes will be on the menu from January 30 through February 12.