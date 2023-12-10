Culture

Goldfish Are Now an Invasive Species in the Great Lakes

Turns out they can get pretty big

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 10, 2023 12:48 pm
Massive goldfish
Don't forget: goldfish can get pretty big.
OLIVER TSANG/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

If you’ve ever had fish as pets, you’ve probably owned at least one goldfish, and that’s understandable — the fish are hardy, adaptable and easy to take care of. But the same qualities that make them great pets also means that they can easily adapt to other environments, and that’s where things get a little more complicated. Goldfish can get big under the right conditions; the record for the largest goldfish went to one that measured over 18 inches in length.

Now imagine a bunch of fish of that size in a river or lake. It’s a textbook case of an invasive species — and, as it turns out, you don’t have to imagine that situation at all. For people living near the Great Lakes, it’s a strange new reality.

That’s the gist of a new New York Times investigation by Livia Albeck-Ripka, which explores the ways in which goldfish have disrupted the ecosystems of the Great Lakes. “There are literally millions of goldfish in the Great Lakes, if not tens of millions,” said the University of Toronto Scarborough’s Nicholas Mandrak. And given that these fish are omnivorous, it’s not hard to imagine how they could reshape the ecosystems around them.

The goldfish population, Albeck-Ripka writes, was the subject of a study recently published in Science Direct. The scientists’ findings include some ominous details about the future of goldfish in the Great Lakes. “There are now three studies that have examined goldfish ecology using acoustic telemetry and the evidence suggests that goldfish have the potential to move greater distances than we anticipated, which has implications for invasion into new areas,” the authors write.

In Belize, a Saltwater Fly-Fishing Paradise Awaits
In Belize, a Saltwater Fly-Fishing Paradise Awaits
 Nestled on the island of Ambergris Caye, El Pescador Lodge caters to both experienced and first-time saltwater fly anglers. Here, you’re part of the family, no matter your catch.

Still, there’s also some hope that these findings could lead to a future for the Great Lakes with substantially fewer feral goldfish. “Results from this work will inform control strategies for goldfish, including active removal during aggregation prior to spawning,” the paper’s authors write — something that bodes well for future mitigation efforts.

More Like This

Lionfish
How Best to Deal With an Invasive Fish Species? Turn It Into Leather.
A tree
Surfer Uses Social Media to Help Stop Invasive Beetles
A row of Louisville Slugger baseball bats. The iconic ash bats are less popular than maple for a couple reasons.
How an Invasive Insect Destroyed the Louisville Slugger Forest
SE Farallon Island
California Officials Approve Helicopter Poison Plan for Invasive Mice

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tomato
Astronauts Find Missing Space Station Tomato
Adam Driver as a baby
Adam Driver Played a Baby on His First Flight on This Week's "SNL"
CRISPR image
Agencies in US and UK Approve First CRISPR Treatment
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract
YouTube
Former Olympian Vows to Fly Again After Prison Sentence for Crashing Plane
Masha Gessen in 2022
Russian Government Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Critic Masha Gessen

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Tomato

Astronauts Find Missing Space Station Tomato

Massive goldfish

Goldfish Are Now an Invasive Species in the Great Lakes

Adam Driver as a baby

Adam Driver Played a Baby on His First Flight on This Week's "SNL"

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a white and black snow background

Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?

The best unique gifts for women include the The After Party Earrings Set from Big Night and Maison Balzac Dot Coupe glasses

12 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress