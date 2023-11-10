In Belize, a Saltwater Fly-Fishing Paradise Awaits

Like most fisheries, it can be encouraging one day and frustrating the next. It’s the nature of the game, especially fly fishing, and especially fly fishing in saltwater. There’s no accounting for weather, air pressure or simply the mood of the fish. But many saltwater anglers (this writer included, many years ago) have caught their first bonefish in these waters. There’s enough variety on the flats surrounding Ambergris Caye that a week spent fishing hardly seems long enough; one day you’re cruising deep in mangroves looking for tarpon in lagoons, the next you’re wading turquoise flats stalking a school of tailing permit. For serious saltwater anglers, it’s a playground worth exploring, and one that fishermen of any level won’t be eager to leave. Dolphins, manatees and iguanas are common sights during the day.