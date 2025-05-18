Culture

Could Easy Access to Hydrogen Boost Our Clean Energy Options?

A new paper could make the search easier

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 18, 2025 12:33 am EDT
Hydrogen plant
Plug Power Inc. liquid green hydrogen plant in Woodbine, Georgia.
Agnes Lopez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As demand for green energy has grown, there’s been a lot of attention focused on what role hydrogen might play in the years to come. In a 2023 explainer for The Guardian, Nina Lakhani took a clear-eyed look at the state of hydrogen production, writing that “it takes more energy to produce, store and transport hydrogen than it provides when converted into useful energy.”

That begs the question: what if there was an easier way to generate hydrogen? This week, the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment published a paper that reckoned with that very question. Titled “Natural hydrogen resource accumulation in the continental crust,” the paper sought to, in its authors’ words, “explore the conditions that enable the development of natural hydrogen resources in the geological subsurface.”

This paper explores two facets of hydrogen: the ways in which is can be naturally generated and whether that process leads to the resulting hydrogen being stored somewhere that might be easily accessed. The results of this study were mixed, with the scientists’ finding that while “large accumulations of hydrogen are feasible, it is likely that very high concentrations of hydrogen (such as that found in Mali) will be exceptional.”

Green Spaces Have Become Big Business in Scotland
Green Spaces Have Become Big Business in Scotland
 It’s made for a complex situation

In an article at Live Science, Sascha Pare explored the researchers’ findings in (no pun intended) depth. The University of Oxford’s Chris Ballentine — the paper’s lead author — noted that a number of companies are looking into where hydrogen deposits might be found. Ballentine also told Live Science that certain types of geological activity “helps to bring the hydrogen to the near surface where it might accumulate and form a commercial resource.”

There’s still a lot scientists don’t know about where hydrogen might be — but, as Pare pointed out, this paper’s findings “should make it easier to hunt for reservoirs.” While a lot remains undetermined, this represents a significant step forward in the search for more accessible sources of hydrogen.

More Like This

A renewable biological photovoltaic cell, as created by researchers at the University of Cambridge
Algae Might Be an Energy Solution We Really Need
Hydrogen pipeline
Could “White Hydrogen” Be the Key to a Greener Future?
BMW and Toyota announce partnership
BMW’s Toyota Partnership Is the Latest Sign of Hydrogen’s Momentum
Extreme H Pioneer 25
The Extreme E Racing Series Is Shifting Gears to Hydrogen

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
White rice in a bowl
There's a Surprising Way to Make White Rice Healthier
Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988
Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green
The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time
Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, TSA checkpoint security screening, Real ID sign
So You Don’t Have a REAL ID. Now What?
Suddenly everything Arcade Fire does feels very dated.
Nobody Asked for a New Arcade Fire Album

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Scarlett Johansson on "SNL"

This Week's "SNL" Included a Riff on Intimacy Coordinators

Hydrogen plant

Could Easy Access to Hydrogen Boost Our Clean Energy Options?

Bill Maher on a new "Real Time"

A Busy Political Week Prompted a Wide-Ranging “Real Time”

Flagboy Giz & The Wild Tchoupitoulas perform on day two of French Quarter Festival 2025.

Forget Mardi Gras. French Quarter Festival Is the Best Time to Visit New Orleans.

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water