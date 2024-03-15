13 Things to Do in LA This Weekend

This weekend, Los Angeles has everything from a world-class hip-hop festival, to the Los Angeles marathon, to an intimate pizza making class from an Italian legend. What more could you possibly need? And if you’re more of a marathon cocktail drinker than a marathon runner, we’ve also got a brand new bar opening and several other suggestions for places to indulge in that weekend-friendly activity. Plus, the brand new delivery service that will cure your hangovers, should they come. All this and more in our guide to LA for the weekend below.

Friday, March 15

Sid Shyne at Rolling Loud 2023 Kadeemolijah

While it can be tricky pulling off a music festival within city limits, the folks at Rolling Loud have the formula down to a science. They regularly host three day lineups all over the world (including Miami and Europe), so expect nothing but world-class precision from the LA version. This weekend’s absolutely stacked bill includes the likes of Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future and more. Tickets here.

Moon Room Bar Philip Guerette

If you’re a fan of classic contemporary Los Angeles bars like The Roger Room, The Friend and Gin Rummy, the latest opening from Jared Meisler should be on your radar. A hospitality veteran, Meisler’s latest venture pairs his love of libations with a fierce appreciation for live music. Black velvet banquettes, wood paneled walls and creative cocktails is an easy win for the Melrose District and a great way to spend your Friday night. More info here.

Stay in With Delectable Takeout From The Hideaway, aka Hernando’s Delivery

If you’re out in Beverly Hills and things get a little too boozy, there are always tacos, enchiladas and chips and guac at The Hideaway to nurse you back to health and get the night back on track. Yes, it’s also a great place to begin your night, but I can’t count how many times I’ve ended up here after a happy hour turned into an unexpected party — and it looks like the folks behind this excellent subterranean restaurant also realized the healing power of their Mexican fare. Starting in late February, they launched Hernando’s To Go, aka all the food from The Hideaway but in portable, ready-to-travel formats that are simply too good to pass up. Order right here.

The Georgian Room The Georgian

In the mood to wake up with an ocean view? Are you a fan of meticulously restored art decor palaces that happen to be across the street from the beach? Then it’s time to get out of your apartment for the night and splurge on a room at The Georgian. If you’re lucky, you can also land a reservation at their speakeasy-style steakhouse in the basement, The Georgian Room. But even if you don’t, dining at the upstairs restaurant on the veranda at golden hour is just as wonderful, and so is decamping to your room for a nightcap and a plush king bed you won’t have to make in the morning. Book here. Pro-tip: You might also consider booking in for Saturday night and lounging by the beach all day to skip marathon traffic and road closures.

Saturday, March 16

If you’re a fan of the bass, watching Victor Wooten play the instrument live is probably already on your must-see-before-you-die list. The man is simply a legend, a virtuoso and an artist of the highest order. He will be performing his own take on jazz and symphonic traditions, La Lección Tres, alongside the LA Phil, and is joined by conductor Thomas Wilkins later on for a classic number from West Side Story. This show runs both Saturday night and Sunday matinee, so fit it into your weekend schedule and you won’t regret it. Tickets here.

Dinner at Pablo Salas Michael Kleinberg

Chef Pablo Salas has partnered with one of Pasadena’s best boutique properties, Hotel Dena, to bring his take on upscale Mexican cuisine to life. Expect everything from enchiladas divorciadas and a whole host of quesadillas stuffed with anything your heart desires—chicken, skirt steak, lobster, shrimp or even veggies—and other classic Mexican snacks like queso fundido and yellow corn esquites. There are, of course, plenty of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to pair with everything. More info here.

Music festivals aren’t for everyone — although if Coachella taught us anything, it’s that engaging in the larger lifestyle programming around a cultural event appeals to a whole lot of people. So if you’re an Angeleno who is very interested in the LA food scene, this might be what gets you out to Hollywood Park this weekend. Attend for scrumptious eats from the likes of Dulanville, Randy’s Donuts, Carnitas El Artista and Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers and the chance to hear a little hip hop via osmosis while you chow down. Tickets here.

Mussels at CouCou Nick Walker

Although this very beloved west side hotspot has only been open for a year, it’s already a favorite among the foodie glitterati in LA. So much so, that a second location is forthcoming very soon in a more central part of the city. For now, bask in the brilliance of this playful French bistro at their one year anniversary shindig, with a complimentary glass of bubbly to go with any order of Beausoleil oysters on the night of their birthday party. Because good vibes and shellfish will obviously abound, this spot will likely be packed, so get a reservation here.

LA art world folks know that the opening of Turn, Callum Innes’s first solo exhibition in Los Angeles in more than 30 years, is a pretty big feat. It will showcase a group of works from his Tondo series, along with the iconic Exposed Paintings, Split Paintings and Shellac Paintings. Innes’s critically-acclaimed minimalist style has made him an internationally renowned painter. The exhibit runs from March 16 to May 4. More info here.

Sunday, March 17

Look, if you’re not into the whole culture of running, this might be a really good moment to stay in bed late and order Hernando’s To Go (see Friday in case you missed the new takeout). If you are into running, well, this is your Super Bowl, and I’m sure you already have a whole plan, possibly handwritten signs and even flasks stacked with Mimosas. For those of you who don’t know, the race begins at Dodger Stadium and finishes at the Avenue Of The Stars in Century City, so those are the areas to avoid during the day (also keep in mind a whole slew of roads will be closed in the meantime). And if you’re still considering running the marathon this year, it’s actually not too late to register. Check out the details here.

Truffle Pizza L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Yes, this is literally the pizza that changes Julia Roberts’s life in Eat Pray Love, and yes, you can now learn how to make it so your life can be changed as well. Avoid the pesky marathon crowds and all the beer drinkers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by signing yourself up for a pizza making class with a Neapolitan legend. Tickets get you a two-hour window to learn the art of the pizzaiolo, light bites, drinks and even a take-home pizza making kit. Reserve a spot for the 4 p.m. class right here.

Fans of Philip Glass can celebrate his legacy in a nontraditional fashion (would he have it any other way?) with this interactive event that features performances and an afternoon of skating. Because Glass spent his own 85th birthday party at The Rink at Rockefeller Center ice skating, this slightly warmer version is a great homage to him and the recent release of Philip Glass Piano Etudes: The Complete Folios 1-20 & Essays from 20 Fellow Artists.

Neighborhood Winery Neighborhood Winery

Fans of Pali Wine Co. will be thrilled with the new concept that took over the former tasting room in downtown LA. Led by couple Nick and Carmen Perr, the ethos of the wine bar is based around, you guessed it, natural wine. That means wines that showcase native fermentations and minimal intervention, and a space that encourages inclusive, casual drinking of said vino. Popular offerings include Harvest Moon, a vinho-verde-style white blend, Dawn, a fan-favorite orange wine, and Blood Moon, a chillable red. For the pét nat ranks, a naturally sparkling Pét Moon White is also available. The spot is open to walk-ins only from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. More info here.