15 Great Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

With the last few days of Chicago Restaurant Week, the chance for night snow tubing and two opportunities to learn how to dance, there’s something for everyone in Chicago this weekend. Here are the best happenings and events around town to make the most of your downtime.

Friday, February 2

It’s the last hurrah for this year’s Chicago’s Restaurant Week (or, more accurately, Chicago’s Restaurant 17 Days), with 400+ participating restaurants offering specials and deals. Prix-fixe menus range from $25 for brunch and lunch to $42/$59 for dinner.

Architecture and Design Film Festival Chicago Architecture Center

The Architecture & Design Film Festival is heading to Chicago, with 20 films about design and innovation around the world. Tickets are $20 per film and also include access to view all the ADFF short films before or after the movie. (Be sure to leave a little time to explore the Chicago Architecture Center while you’re there.)

Little known indie singer Madonna is taking The Celebration Tour to the United Center this Thursday and Friday. Tickets start at $160.

Saturday, February 3

Cider Summit Chicago Gosia Matuszewska

Sample your way across the wide world of hard ciders this Saturday at Cider Summit, with 150+ selections from more than 40 cider, mead and fruit spirit producers. A $40 General Admission ticket gets you 12 tasting tokens and a souvenir glass. (Note that all tickets must be purchased in advance online by 11:59 p.m. on February 2.)

Join The Outsiders Chicago for a night of snow tubing, drinks, fun and, inevitably, snow-filled boots. Grab your ticket and meet at The Long Room, and the Outsiders will take care of the rest, including transportation, tubing ticket, beer and water. Tickets are $127.

Dim Sum and Drag is celebrating Black History Month this Saturday at Furama, with performances by some of the city’s top drag artists and DJ David Davis. Tickets start at $39.50.

Star Dust Sharen Bradford

Love the ballet, but wish there was (a lot) more David Bowie to it? Then you’re gonna love Star Dust. The show re-envisions the music of Bowie with ballet performances by 16 dancers. The soundtrack includes “Young Americans,” “Heroes,” “Space Oddity” and more. Tickets start at $30.

Sunda Sunda

Forget Postmates — this year, you’re learning to make your own sushi. Join the experts at Sunda, who will teach you how to make temaki (hand-rolled sushi), futomaki (fat-rolled sushi) and uramaki (inside-out rolled sushi) at this interactive event. The class is $90 per person and can be booked through OpenTable.

Beloved satire group The Capitol Steps called it quits in 2020, but The Capitol Fools have taken their place, made up of former Capitol Steps cast members and co-writers. Don’t miss the Washington, D.C. group’s comedic take on current events and politics. Tickets start at $40.

Swappin’ Boots Alexis Stein

Are your cowboy boots just collecting dust in the back of your closet? Break them out for a night of twirling, scooting and live music with Queer Social Club (and come early for a two-step dance class). Tickets are $14.42.

Sunday, February 4

West Loop Wedding Walk West Loop Wedding Walk

Engaged couples can check out a whopping 15 venues in one afternoon with the West Loop Wedding Walk. Take a peek at venues, meet with experts and enjoy snacks and drink. Transportation between venues is provided. Tickets start at $20.

At Karaoke Storytellers, seven performers will tell a short story about a song that’s important to them, followed by a karaoke performance of that very song. This month’s show includes Sonal Aggarwal, Manassseh Croft, Marli, Kellye Howard and more. Advanced tickets are $15.

Outcast Jazz Band Outcast Jazz Band

Who needs Sunday Night Football when you have Sunday Night Swing Dancing? Join the Outcast Jazz Band for live music and swing lessons. Doors are at 5 p.m., lessons start at 6 p.m. and the live music begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.