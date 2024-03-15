13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Is that spring in the air in New York City? All of a sudden things seem a little busier around these parts, with the already-hectic pace of city life bolstered by outdoor spaces opening back up. This weekend brings a host of interesting programs and events to New York, ranging from a look at the city’s arts history to some enticing international culinary collaborations. All that, plus a side order of comedy.

Friday, March 15

Beginning this weekend, interested parties can take a deep dive into the history of all things theatrical in New York City. The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host an exhibit of the color photography of the studio Friedman-Abeles, encompassing a host of plays and musicals both famed and obscure. Admission is free.

If you’re looking to pick up a few stylish pieces of vintage menswear for the coming months, you might want to visit the Sturbridge Show at the Altman Building on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25, and who knows — you might just find the suit, jacket or shoes that perfectly complete your look.

It’s March, which means it’s a big month for college basketball diehards and casual observers alike. And while March Madness proper isn’t quite upon us, both Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center are hosting tournaments for the Big East and Atlantic 10, respectively. The Big East semifinals are Friday, with the final set for Saturday evening. The Atlantic 10’s semifinals are slated for Saturday, and that tournament’s champion will be determined on Sunday. Ticket prices vary wildly from game to game, with “starting at” prices anywhere from $29 to $187.

March can be a busy month, feeling simultaneously expansive and far too short. So it’s important to leave space for the simple things in life — like, say, listening to skilled DJs spinning vinyl in the cavernous lobby of the Ace Hotel. Sunny Cheeba and Lovie will be on the wheels of steel on Friday night; admission is free.

Making tagliatelle is on the menu this weekend. Le Jardinier

Step inside Le Jardinier, recipient of a Michelin Star, and venture to their private dining space Sereine. That’s where, on Friday night, the restaurant’s Executive Chef Andrew Ayala and Executive Sous Chef Marco Incerti will lead a demonstration on how to make fresh tagliatelle. Once that’s done, attendees will partake in a three-course meal. It’s $225 per person; a wine pairing is extra.

This weekend sees a new exhibit open at the Guggenheim featuring a showcase of the ways in which artists have used materials in unorthodox ways. The artists incorporated here include both contemporary figures like Rashid Johnson and important artists from the Arte Povera movement, such as Jannis Kounellis. Admission is $30 for non-members.

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, you might find yourself yearning to sit down with a plate of oysters in front of you. This three-hour event from Mother Shuckers encompasses both a culinary history of oysters and a shucking lesson and comes with a complimentary glass of wine. Admission is $71.

Through their series of collaborations, The Counter by Bessou has built on Bessou’s forays into traditional Japanese cooking in many compelling ways. The latest installment finds Bessou teaming up with sake brewery Brooklyn Kura for a pop-up experience on Friday night. Advance tickets are required to attend, and admission starts at $87.

Saturday, March 16

In recent years, the Brooklyn Public Library has established itself as a go-to destination for compelling cultural programming, be it conversations by acclaimed authors or a Jay-Z career retrospective. This year’s edition of Night at the Library, subtitled “Out of Darkness,” features talks by writers like Philip Gourevitch and Astra Taylor, along with musical performances curated by Williamsburg venue National Sawdust. Admission is free with registration.

This Saturday and Sunday, Metropolitan Pavilion will host some of the most compelling writers and artists making comics right now. Along with artists selling their work at the festival, the weekend’s events will also feature panels and interviews, including an expansive conversation with Adrian Tomine. Tickets start at $21.

Sleater-Kinney’s post-hiatus hot streak continues, with their new album Little Rope earning great reviews since its release. Sleater-Kinney is a fantastic live band, and the fact that they’re joined by the great Black Belt Eagle Scout on their current tour is one more reason to make your way to Racket this Saturday night. As of this writing, resale tickets were available starting around $70.

Late Night with Seth Meyers has a reputation for sharp comedic writing and a talented staff. What, you may ask, does that staff do when they’re not working on the show? On Saturday evening, eight of the Late Night writers will be at the Bell House showing off the material that might not click on network television. Tickets start at $25.

Sunday, March 17

Watching two local teams face off (literally, in this case) often makes for an entertaining experience. This match between the Rangers and Islanders should be especially dramatic — though with the Rangers’ Matt Rempe still out on a suspension, it might not be quite as chaotic as one would expect. Tickets start at $237.

In 2010, Twin Shadow released their debut album Forget, a record that earned praise both for the songwriting craft on display and for its blend of old and new sounds. This weekend, Twin Shadow will be at Bushwick’s Sleepwalk to play Forget in its entirety; there’s currently a waitlist for tickets, which are $42.

Looking Ahead

If you’re looking to get creative while enjoying snacks and supporting a good cause, this event at The Standard on Wednesday, March 20 checks all the boxes in question. The event involves decorating bags used to deliver food on behalf of the nonprofit Heart of Dinner, which addresses food insecurity among Asian American seniors. Waitlist spaces are available, and similar events are in the works for April and May.

On March 20, a staggeringly good lineup of musicians will descend on Carnegie Hall to pay tribute to the lives and music of Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan. The Mountain Goats, Billy Bragg, Glen Hansard and Dropkick Murphys are only some of the artists taking part, and waitlist options are available for some VIP package options.

There’s something compelling about a good culinary collaboration, and this one-off meeting between Brooklyn’s elNico and São Paulo’s Metzi certainly fits the bill. The result is a five-course meal with two seatings taking place on Thursday, March 21. The cost is $135, and who knows — it might just inspire you to make Brazil your next travel destination.